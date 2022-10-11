Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Could Be Adding Famous Soccer Players as DLC Operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could receive famous world-class soccer players as playable DLC operators if the latest rumor turns out to be accurate. Activision has big plans in store for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which likely includes high-profile collaboration events. The Popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone encouraged Activision to pursue these collaborations such as “Operation Monarch” featuring Godzilla vs. Kong.





Prominent Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope claims Activision will hold a soccer-related event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 featuring an elite batch of players such as Messi, Neymar, and Pogba. Insider Gaming corroborates the leaker’s claim, stating that various DLC operators were found within Modern Warfare 2’s game files. The game’s current list of DLC operators includes Aksel, Connor, Klaus, Luna, Messi, Neymar, Pogba, Roze, Reyes, and Gromsco.

Insider Gaming believes the soccer event in Modern Warfare 2 may coincide FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 beginning on November 20. Modern Warfare 2 is expected to feature various collaborations just like Call of Duty: Warzone did, and the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 plays a vital role for Activision’s plans going forward. However, Modern Warfare 2 and War zone 2 have not officially launched, and Activision did not reveal any collaborations for the new games just yet. The first month of the game’s launch may see Activision and Infinity Ward focus on rounding out the core experience of its Multiplayer component as the meta establishes itself.

Messi, Neymar, and Pogba are among the most exciting DLC ​​operators due to the worldwide appeal of FIFA games and the sport. If the rumor is true, Modern Warfare 2 may receive a large influx of players during the first few months of the game’s release. A well-received Collaboration event could encourage Activision to pursue more soccer players such as Lewandowski, Haaland, and Ronaldo for Modern Warfare 2. Additionally, the event could entice other sports organizations such as NFL and MLB to consider bringing its renowned players into the latest Call of Duty title.

Alongside the new soccer collaboration rumour, TheGhostOfHope also claims Modern Warfare 2 will receive campaign DLC in late 2023. Activision may consider more collaborations during Modern Warfare 2‘s lifecycle, and the soccer collaboration serves as one of the game’s first major events.

however, Modern Warfare 2 could be an exciting title for new and returning players alike. Infinity Ward adjusted the Modern Warfare 2 betas as player feedback came in, so the Multiplayer experience may be much more polished at launch. The developers still have changes to make that will make Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer even better.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases October 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

