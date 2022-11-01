Call for Proposals for 2024 Solo Exhibits at The Art League

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Artists, here’s your chance! The Art League of Alexandria is currently accepting applications for 2024 Solo exhibitions. The deadline for applying has been extended to Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This opportunity is open to current exhibiting members of The Art League.

A gallery membership costs only $12 a month, and with it new membership access is available for exhibition opportunities like the monthly Solo shows, group member exhibits, and special exhibits year-round. Learn more and join here.

Solo exhibits allow member artists to show a strong, cohesive, and exciting body of work that best expresses their artistry. The aim, whether the exhibit is experimental or traditional work, is to adhere to the highest standards of quality. While beautifully executed work is sought after, the League also values ​​work that is innovative, presents the artist’s unique voice, and engages the viewer intellectually, emotionally, and visually.

The Jurors:

Each fall, The Art League brings in a panel of jurors to select artists for Solo shows. This year’s jurors are artists and educators Davide Prete; artist and director of DC’s Studio Gallery Halley Sun Stubis; and allegorical figurative artist Judith Peck. Judging takes place two years ahead of time to allow artists to build their exhibit based on their proposal and jury feedback. Jurying for 2024 Solo exhibits takes place on November 12th, 2022. A detailed breakdown of the application timeline on the Art League‘s website can be found here.

Exhibiting Artist membership to The Art League gallery provides artists with the continual opportunity to have their work judged by esteemed arts professionals, and to compete to exhibit their work in one of the Washington area’s largest art galleries.

The Gallery hours are Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and Sunday, 12:00 noon – 6:00 pm. Exhibitions and events are free and open to the public.

History of The Art League–

Founded in 1954, The Art League, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, is among the nation’s largest and oldest multi-service organizations for visual artists. As a major component of the cultural fabric of Alexandria, The Art League offers extensive exhibit opportunities for artists through its gallery, outstanding fine art education through the school, and valuable Outreach programs to the local community. The Art League is headquartered in the Landmark Torpedo Factory Art Center.



