Call For Mural Artists in Santa Barbara and Ventura County

The Latinx Arts Project/Artes de Proyecto Latinx in Carpinteria is looking for regional artists to

submit designs for a new mural. The theme of this mural will be celebrating the past, present,

and future of Latinx culture in Carpinteria. Artists from Ventura or Santa Barbara Counties are

encouraged to submit their original designs celebrating Carpinteria’s unique and vibrant Latinx

community. Designs may incorporate any or all of the three aspects of the theme — Past,

Present, and Future.

Submissions will be accepted through December 31, 2022. The winning entry will receive a

$2,500 cash honorarium (with further funding for installation) and the final design will be

depicted on a public wall in Carpinteria (locationTBD).

For more information, visit latinxartsproject.org or email [email protected]

