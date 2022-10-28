Call for Entries: Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition

The Cultural Arts Commission of Newport Beach is pleased to present a new and exciting program for young artists.

The Student Art Exhibition is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity.

Artists may submit one original work of art, two-dimensional format only, that will be displayed at the Newport Beach Central Library (1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach). Jurors will select winning entries and awards will be distributed in the form of gift card prizes.

The 2022 Student Art Exhibition call for entries is open until Friday, Nov. 4.

Artwork will be displayed January 9 – February 10, 2023.

Please contact the Newport Beach Cultural Arts Office at (949) 717-3802 or [email protected] for further information.

Young artists may submit one original work of art in the following mediums: painting (acrylic, oil, watercolor), drawing (ink, pencil, charcoal, pastel, markers, crayons), or collage. Artists can submit applications until Friday, Nov. 4.

Accepted artwork will be displayed at the Central Library from January 9 – February 10, 2023.

Entries must be submitted in-person at the Central Library only. Prizes are divided into three categories with nine winners overall:

Pre-K – 3rd grade

4th – 7th grade

8th – 12th grade

An award ceremony will be held in honor of the prize winners.

ART DELIVERY AND RETRIEVAL INSTRUCTIONS:

Submission of Artwork

Please drop off artwork at the Central Library (1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach) in the Children’s Room on the first floor.

Art Exhibit

Artwork will be displayed on the 2nd floor of the Central Library from January 9 – February 10, 2023. In order to display the art, each piece will be mounted onto foam core. Art will be returned with the foam core frame at the end of the exhibition.

Artwork Retrieval

Artists will have between Monday, February 20 to Friday, March 10 to pick up their artwork from the Central Library in the Children’s Room on the 1st floor.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Please fill out the Entry Form and bring the completed form, along with your artwork, to the Children’s Room located on the 1st floor. Once the application and artwork have been registered by staff, art will be brought to the 2nd floor for display.

ENTRY GUIDELINES

Accepted mediums for entries: Paintings, Paper, Drawings, Cloth canvas, Collages.

Submissions are limited to one (1) work of art per artist. Entry forms are required for participation.

Entries will be accepted in person only at the Central Library located at 1000 Avocado Ave. Please do not bring artwork to other Newport Beach library branches.

Artwork size limit: 8.5″ x 11″ and must be unframed.

Each entry must be an original work of art and not violate US copyright laws. Unaccepted artwork includes copies from existing photos or images created by someone other than the applicant.

The City Arts Commission retains the right to reject entries that are deemed inappropriate for public display.

For the purpose of exhibiting at the Library, all accepted artworks will be adhered onto foam core for mounting and display. Please be aware that artworks will be returned in this manner, that removal of artwork from the foam core may cause damage to it and the entrant accepts that the City shall not be held responsible for any damage of the artwork caused as a result of such attempts .

Questions? Call (949) 717-3802 or send an email to [email protected]

PRIZE DETAILS:

Prizes are divided into three categories with nine winners overall: grades Pre-K – 3rd, grades 4th – 7th, and grades 8th – 12th. Winners will be contacted to receive their award and invited to the 56th Annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition for a brief opening ceremony in honor of their achievements. Prizes will be distributed as gift cards in the increments listed below.

All participants will receive a certificate of participation through the email provided at the time of their registration. Please note that a certificate of participation does not indicate a Prize award.

For a period of one month following the exhibition, all art entries will be displayed on the Cultural Arts section of the City website for public viewing. The name of each award winner along with their artwork will be specially spotlighted, followed by acknowledgment of all other participant names and their artworks.

PRIZE CATEGORIES:

Pre-K – 3rd Grade*

1st Prize – $100.00 – The Courage of Creativity, The Henri Matisse Award

2nd Prize – $50.00 – A Creation from The Heart, The Marc Chagall Award

3rd Prize – $25.00 – Every Child is an Artist, The Picasso Award

One artist will be selected as an Honorable Mention. There is no gift card prize but the artist will receive a certificate for their accomplishment.

4th Grade – 7th Grade*

1st Prize – $100.00 – An Inner Picture of the Soul, The Edvard Munch Award

2nd Prize – $50.00 – Shapes and Colors as Language, The Georgia O’Keefe Award

3rd Prize – $25.00 – By All Means, Paint! The Vincent Van Gogh Award

*One artist will be selected as an Honorable Mention. There is no gift card prize but the artist will receive a certificate for their accomplishment.

8th Grade – 12th Grade*

1st Prize – $100.00 – An Artist Who Inspires Others, The Salvador Dali Award

2nd Prize – $50.00 – Art with a Life of Its Own, The Jackson Pollock Award

3rd Prize – $25.00 – Happy as Long as I Can Paint, The Frida Kahlo Award

*One artist will be selected as an Honorable Mention. There is no gift card prize but the artist will receive a certificate for their accomplishment.

Visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/library-services/cultural-arts for more information.