Call For Artists For Annual Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show

A call to artists has been issued by the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG) for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show, which runs from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 12 at the festival grounds in Plant City.

Adults are divided into professional groups (entry fee is $15) and Amateur groups (entry fee is $12). Adults can enter oils, acrylics, watercolors and graphic/mixed media. The entry fee for miniature art (2D media) and sculpture (3D media) is $12.

The youth divisions are by ages between the ages of six and 17. Youth can enter oils, acrylics, watercolors, graphic/mixed media and sculpture. The entry fee is $5.

Adults can enter up to four entries, but no more than two in the same division. Youth can enter up to two entries.

Entries are eligible for substantial monetary awards. This includes $300 for best of show. Entries can also win $100 for the Strawberry Theme Award (entries must include strawberries or reflect the current festival theme of ‘We Have a Winner’).

There are prizes for first ($150) and second ($100) place in all adult professional divisions. Adult amateurs, miniatures and sculptures receive $100 for first place and $75 for second. Adults who receive third and fourth place receive rosette ribbons.

For youth, first place receives $25 and second place receives $15. Entries that win third and fourth receive a rosette ribbon. All youth participants receive participation ribbons. Youth prizes are sponsored exclusively by Jarrett Scott Ford.

Artists who do not win one of the above prizes are eligible for a Business Leaders Choice Award. Area Residents can also become a Sponsor for the In Honor Award and select a winning artist who will receive a ribbon and $50.

Space is limited and entries are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Early entries are accepted until Saturday, February 11. Artists can mail their entry form and fee to East Hillsborough Art Guild, PO Box 3055, Plant City, FL 33564. Artworks must be brought to the festival grounds on Saturday, February 18 from 1- 6 p.m

Tom Harrah of Brandon is a sculptor who entered the show last year. Harrah’s piece received first place. Harrah said, “It was a great pleasure entering the show. We love visiting the Strawberry Festival and especially seeing all the wonderful art.”

Entry forms and rules can be found at www.flstrawberryfestival.com. If you have questions, please email Karen Crumley at [email protected] or call 813-924-3829.