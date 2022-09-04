Call for Artists: Create a wreath for Art Walk Edmonds

Submissions for Art Walk Edmonds’ third annual Wreath Walk are due by September 23rd!

Edmonds, WA, September 3, 2022– If you are a local artist, we need your help! Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is looking for wreath artists for the 3rd Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds.

Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging juried, original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts for downtown Edmonds during the holiday season. This year, wreaths will be hung November 17th through December 15th. We are calling on you, our Talented Art Walk artists, to use your creative juices and design a wreath.

“Joyful Colors Of Nature” wreath by Rohini Mathur hanging at Cascadia Art Museum

Details:

Wreaths will all be 24″ in circumference. Art Walk Edmonds will provide the wreath base. Artists will choose either a base of faux evergreen or grapevine (pictures down below).

Artists who are interested in participating need to apply by September 23rd (submission details below).

Art Walk Edmonds will jury wreath concepts and let artists know if their wreath has been chosen by September 30th .

. Art Walk Edmonds will match each artist’s wreath with a location in downtown Edmonds for hanging.

Each approved artist will get a stipend of $200 . (A check will be sent to the artist once the wreath has been hung.)

. (A check will be sent to the artist once the wreath has been hung.) Wreaths must be completed and pictures sent to AWE no later than November 13th, and hung NO LATER than November 16th.

AWE encourages the wreath artist to be in attendance for the November 17th and the December 15th Art Walk Edmonds (5-8pm) to talk about their wreath, their artwork, and to help promote the online wreath auction (if the location of their wreath is open during the Art Walks).

Each wreath will include a biography and contact information for the wreath’s artist to be hung by the wreath.

A picture of the wreath, location, and biography will be included on the Art Walk Edmonds website.

All wreaths will become the property of Art Walk Edmonds and will be auctioned off during the month they are hanging.

“A Very Cracken Christmas” by Brooke Fotheringham hanging at ArtSpot

What we are looking for in a wreath:

We are looking for artists who think outside the “wreath” and create high quality designs using their own styles and techniques. All submissions will be judged for acceptance based on the following:

Wreaths that have a unique, creative theme. (Must be family-friendly and non-political). Wreaths should be festive, but do not need to be holiday-themed.

Wreaths that have good artistic composition.

Well-filled wreaths that incorporate high quality, original, artist-created elements.

Wreath materials must be non-perishable.

Artists should submit their entries online at www.artwalkedmonds.com/wreath-walk-edmonds. Any questions, suggestions? Please get in touch with Art Walk Edmonds at [email protected] or call 425.298.7947. Let’s do something AWEsome!

“Block Party” wreath by Colleen Monnette hanging at Sound Styles

Art Walk Edmonds is held monthly year-round in the picturesque Waterfront town of Edmonds. It consists of new art displayed all month long and an Art Walk held on the third Thursday. With multiple downtown galleries and businesses hosting local and regional artists, Art Walk Edmonds attracts visitors from throughout the greater Seattle Metropolitan area. This non-profit 501(c)(3) organization’s mission is to expose the regional community to all types of art, including fine art to music, dance, theater, performance art, culinary art, and the written word.