CALL FOR ARTISTS: “Collective Memory Installation” – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The Department of Arts and Culture’s Civic Art Division invites local artists to submit existing artworks for Illuminate LA’s Collective Memory Installation in Grand Park.

The Program

Illuminate LA sheds light on the collective and complex history and memory of LA County by Exploring the County’s Civic Art Collection and public artworks across the region. The Collective Memory Installation in Grand Park will exhibit artworks that create public discourse and engagement. This project offers the opportunity for artists to challenge the notion of Monuments as controlled narratives and Erasure of marginalized communities, as well as support artists in sharing their narratives and experiences in community to express the collective history of this site.

One hundred selected artists’ works will be publicly displayed at Grand Park in early 2023. The artworks selected for Illuminate LA’s Collective Memory Installation will be curated Weekly by theme and will be on digital display during the open hours of Grand Park.

Artworks accepted include but are not limited to:

Photographs

prints

digital illustrations

animation

video

paintings

sculpture

textile

drawings

murals

Collage

performance art

Please Note: the installation requires that selected artworks or images of artworks can be displayed in a large-scale format on a digital LED screen. The installation does not have the capacity for sound.

Application Deadline:

January 5, 2023 | 5PM (PST)

More Info | Apply