Call for ‘Artist’s Choice’ juried show – Knox County VillageSoup

DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., invites artists to submit works for the next juried show: “Artist’s Choice.” Members and non-members may submit works for consideration from now until the deadline Saturday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m

Artists may choose works that best represent their own styles and interests. “Artist’s Choice” may include realistic as well as abstract works. Mediums included but are not limited to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, ceramics, original print making, drawing, encaustic and pastel. The accepted list of artists will be posted on the River Arts’ website and Facebook page by Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Artists may enter one piece with a size limit of 48 inches (in any direction) including frame. Or artists may enter two pieces with size limits of up to 24 inches (in any direction) including frame.

River Arts announces the juror will be Geoffrey Bates. Bates earned a BFA in Drawing and Printmaking from the University of Georgia and an MFA in Painting and Printmaking from Ohio University. He has logged more than 45 years as a creator, educator and curator of fine arts. He retired in 2017 as the director and curator of the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park, where he oversaw programming, conservation and acquisition for a facility set on more than 100 acres of prairie landscape. They live year-round in South Bristol.

The exhibition runs from Oct. 18 until Nov. 19. There will be a public reception Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 4 pm. For more information and complete submission guidelines, visit riverartsme.org or call 207-563-6868.

River Arts gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm

