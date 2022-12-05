Call for Artists – Celebration of the Arts

The Abund Credit Union Celebration of the Arts juried exhibition continues in 2023, Hosted at the Kentucky Museum.

This competitive exhibition is open to all Residents 18 years of age or older, living in a Kentucky county which falls within a 65-mile radius of Bowling Green. The exhibition is located at the Kentucky Museum on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

Important Dates:

Entries due: Friday, February 10, 2023 by 11:59 pm CST online

If dropping off a paper form, must submit at the Kentucky Museum by 4:00 pm on February 10.

Artwork drop off: Friday, February 17, 2023, from 9 am to 6 pm

Awards Ceremony: March 3, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm

Show open to the public: March 4 – April 14, 2023

Note that the Museum will close for WKU’s Spring Break, March 13-18.

Artwork pick up: April 15, 2023, from 9 am to 2 pm.

How to Enter

Step 1: Do you live within 65 miles of 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101? If yes, continue. If no, you are not eligible to enter this show.

Step 2: Read the Terms and Conditions outlined on this webpage. Ensure your work meets the guidelines set forth in the “Artwork Conditions” and “Hanging Specifications” sections and attach the artwork label available on the site

Step 3: Register your work via the button located on the webpage linked above. Artists may only enter ONE work in the show. The registration fee is $20. Currently enrolled WKU students should visit the Department of Art to inquire about student registration discounts.

Click here to download a PDF flyer of the important dates, terms and conditions. A printable entry form is available upon request to Lynn Claycomb, 270-745-6094.