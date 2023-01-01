Call for artists: 2023 shows at Orcas Center

Submitted by the Orcas Center

All types of photography are welcome! Drop off your art on Thursday, January 19 from 10:15 am – noon and join us for the artist reception on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 -7 pm New Perspectives runs Jan. 20 – Feb. 28. Pick up your art on Wednesday, March 1.

Textile and Fiber Arts

Drop off your art on Wednesday, March 1 from 10:15 am – noon and join us for the artist reception on Friday, March 3 from 5:30-7 pm Textiles and Fiber Arts runs March 3 – April 11. Pick up your art is Wednesday, April 12.

Community shows are open to ALL island artists, beginning and experienced alike. The purpose is to showcase island art and promote our creative neighbors! To exhibit in a community show, an artist needs to come on the designated drop-off day with their artwork ready to be hung or displayed on a podium.

Your artwork does not need to be for sale to participate! However, if you would like to sell your artwork, please send a digital photo (sized 1088 × 816) with the title, artist name, size (including frame), medium, and price by the respective drop-off days (Jan 19 for Photography and March 1 for Textiles) to [email protected] so we can expedite the process of getting items in the online gallery. Only items that are for sale and on display at Orcas Center are eligible for the online gallery. Up to three items per artist, please. If you have particularly large items, please contact the VAC for guidance.

For more details about these shows visit www.OrcasCenter.org, and to learn more about the VAC, visit www.OrcasCenter.org/VAC.