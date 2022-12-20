Call for art submissions for Black History Month Show at Open Space Arts

From now through January 16, 2023, Open Space Arts is inviting artists of all ages to enter its Black History Month Juried Exhibition–African American Voices and Visions.

The show will be on display from February 1 – February 26, 2023, at the Open Space Arts Gallery at Stonebridge in Potomac Town Center. The exhibition is meant to showcase artwork surrounding African American Heritage, life, culture, and experiences.

Artists are invited to showcase how they would interpret different creative works in music, poetry, and monologues from different historical figures. All mediums are welcome based on the subject matter and historical figures named in the descriptive information below. All mediums of visual art are welcome. The collection selected for display will be curated by the Arts Recreation Specialist of Prince William County, Herb Williams.

The Submission period closes Monday, January 16, 2023.

Music: Artwork based on Nina Simone’s song Mississippi Goddam and Mahalia Jackson’s song Keep Your Hand on the Plow

Monologue: Artwork based on Langston Hughes’s Negro Soldier and Freedoms Plow

Slave Narratives and Quotes: Selected Moments in the lives of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Mary McLeod Bethune, Cicely Tyson, Paul Robeson, James Baldwin (Selected information will be provided upon request.)

Poetry: Artwork based on Langston Hughes’s Mother to Son

Interested artists may apply online here. Selected artists will be notified by Jan. 20. For more information, visit the OSA gallery webpage at pwcartscouncil.org. For assistance, contact Herb Williams, at [email protected]

ARtsits will be notified by January 20 of they’re selected. The deadline to submit art is January 29, 2023

The artwork will be collected at Open Space Arts Gallery, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15000 Potomac Town Place, in Woodbridge.