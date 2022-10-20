Calipari says Oscar Tshiebwe’s recovery is on track

Star forward Oscar Tshiebwe was a scratch for SEC basketball media day Wednesday. And he won’t play in Kentucky’s Blue-White scrimmage Saturday in Pikeville.

But Coach John Calipari expects Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, to be back sooner rather than later following a recent minor knee procedure.

“When I saw him (Tuesday), I just busted out laughing,” Calipari said Wednesday at the media day event in Birmingham, Alabama. “Like, you’re Supposed to be swollen, you’re Supposed to be on crutches for a week. He’s walking around showing, ‘Look, I’m fine, and I’ve got no swelling.'”

Calipari didn’t release a timetable for Tshiebwe’s expected return to the floor. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, the Wildcats have two preseason exhibitions — versus Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 followed by Kentucky State on Nov. 3 — before beginning the regular season at home against Howard at 6:30 pm Nov. 7.

