California’s World-Leading Conservation Goals Adopted Globally

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after the vast majority of countries in the world signed a United Nations agreement to protect 30 percent of Earth’s lands and oceans by 2030.

“Two years ago, California made history as the first state in the Nation to set a goal to conserve 30 percent of our beautiful land and coastal waters by 2030 – a model for global action to protect our planet,” said Governor Newsom. “With the agreement signed in Canada, the rest of the world joins our pledge in one of the most transformative moments of human progress we’ve witnessed in our lifetimes. On the heels of losing mountain lion P-22, which inspired us to redouble our efforts to protect California’s diverse species and habitats, we’re reminded more than ever how important this work is. Together, with the weight of the world now behind us, we will do our part to leave this world and its natural beauty better off for future generations.”

In April, Governor Newsom released the Pathways to 30×30: Accelerating Conservation of California’s Nature, which outlines how to achieve the state’s first-in-the-nation goal to conserve 30 percent of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030 in order to protect biodiversity, expand access to nature and tackle climate change. The strategy followed the Governor’s executive order in October 2020, establishing the 30×30 goal.

California has conserved 24 percent of its land and 16 percent of coastal waters. To reach 30 percent by 2030, the state’s strategy lays out several concurrent pathways, including accelerating regionally-led conservation, buying strategic lands for conservation and access, expanding voluntary conservation easements, and aligning investments to maximize conservation benefits.