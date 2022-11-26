California’s ‘Joe Roth’ set Tops Week 13’s college football uniforms
Week 13 of the college football season features many eye-catching uniforms from several schools.
The California Golden Bears honor one of their former players and the South Florida Bulls bring back a vibrant ensemble. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes received special gameday cleats from a superstar fan and many teams pulled out stunning monochromatic fits.
Here are some of the best uniforms for Week 13 across college football:
Historical threads
The Golden Bears will sport their “Joe Roth” set against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins. Saturday is Cal’s annual memorial game which honors the former Cal quarterback who led his team to a Pac-8 co-championship during the 1975 season, according to the team’s website. Roth died of melanoma at age 21 in 1977.
𝐆__𝐦𝐞 𝟏𝟐 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐨: Joe Roth 🔵 #GoBears pic.twitter.com/V7IU0gHhr5
— Cal Football (@CalFootball) November 24, 2022
Slime time
The South Florida Bulls will don its “Slime Time” threads this weekend.
Slime Time 🔋#HornsUp🤘 pic.twitter.com/9mEFbOD1Tg
— USF Football (@USFFootball) November 23, 2022
Monochromatic Mastery
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will wear green against the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers.
𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐥𝐥𝐥: 𝐆__#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/2Zbi3nkpHI
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2022
The UNLV Rebels and No 24. Cincinnati Bearcats’ uniforms are red this weekend.
All red threads for the Battle of the Fremont Cannon 😤😈💪 pic.twitter.com/TvcKX5sN3s
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 23, 2022
🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🚨#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/tAbbTO48Qj
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 24, 2022
“Carolina Blue” threads and chrome helmets are the outfit combination for the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Chromey domeys with the homies 🤟#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/WRoMGVpp4T
— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 23, 2022
The Washington State Cougars opted for mono-crimson this week.
All Crimson all day.#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/afHlZFNhBr
— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 23, 2022
Beads art
The San Jose State Spartans will rock special Lids for senior night this weekend.
Special hardware for our Seniors!⚔️#AllSpartans https://t.co/0Kdm2a8J7q
— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 22, 2022
Clean cleats
Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Buckeyes fan LeBron James gifted the team custom LeBron Nike cleats ahead of Ohio State’s game against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.
Let’s Go!!!!!! Had to ❌ake sure ❌y boys had that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 for the weekend!! OH!! #GoBucks https://t.co/n35ddwDBBz
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 23, 2022