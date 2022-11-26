California’s ‘Joe Roth’ set Tops Week 13’s college football uniforms

Week 13 of the college football season features many eye-catching uniforms from several schools.



The California Golden Bears honor one of their former players and the South Florida Bulls bring back a vibrant ensemble. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes received special gameday cleats from a superstar fan and many teams pulled out stunning monochromatic fits.

Here are some of the best uniforms for Week 13 across college football:

Historical threads

The Golden Bears will sport their “Joe Roth” set against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins. Saturday is Cal’s annual memorial game which honors the former Cal quarterback who led his team to a Pac-8 co-championship during the 1975 season, according to the team’s website. Roth died of melanoma at age 21 in 1977.

Slime time

The South Florida Bulls will don its “Slime Time” threads this weekend.

Monochromatic Mastery

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will wear green against the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers.

The UNLV Rebels and No 24. Cincinnati Bearcats’ uniforms are red this weekend.

All red threads for the Battle of the Fremont Cannon 😤😈💪 pic.twitter.com/TvcKX5sN3s — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 23, 2022

“Carolina Blue” threads and chrome helmets are the outfit combination for the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Washington State Cougars opted for mono-crimson this week.

Beads art

The San Jose State Spartans will rock special Lids for senior night this weekend.

Special hardware for our Seniors!⚔️#AllSpartans https://t.co/0Kdm2a8J7q — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 22, 2022

Clean cleats

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Buckeyes fan LeBron James gifted the team custom LeBron Nike cleats ahead of Ohio State’s game against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.