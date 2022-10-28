Californians for the Arts hosts local session – Times-Standard

The Ink People and Humboldt Arts Council have announced that a Californians for the Arts Winter 2022 Regional Conversation will take place Nov 16 from 2 to 4 pm at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St., Eureka.

This event features updates on cultural policy, arts advocacy and funding opportunities, as well as a chance to listen and connect with local artists, creatives and cultural leaders.

Regional Conversations began in response to COVID-19 and its catastrophic impact on arts and culture as a way to quickly disseminate information and to speak to colleagues in each region about business model shifts, funding sources and reopening challenges. These issues continue to be pressing as recovery from the impacts of the Pandemic has only just begun and funding is still being distributed.

This winter’s program will feature leaders of Catalytic regional initiatives such as the Community Economic Resilience Fund and California Creative Corps to introduce themselves and connect with the local artists, organizations and cultural leaders.

The Regional Conversations program are designed to be an inclusive space from which to ensure that current funding and policy opportunities are shared with all; to offer transparency about the values ​​currently Guiding decision-making process as an advocacy organization; and to hold space to hear feedback and challenges so that arts advocates can help build solutions and priorities moving forward.

During the afternoon gathering, the Nevada Arts Council will be hosting a listening session to learn local priorities for the California Creative Corp upcoming grant program.

The 2021-22 State Budget included a $60 million one-time General Fund allocation for the California Arts Council to implement the California Creative Corps pilot program, a media, Outreach and engagement campaign designed to increase awareness related to issues such as public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief and recovery.

Leslie Castellano, executive director at Ink People, said, “The Creative Corp centers the experiences of people from our Upstate Region throughout the process. We invite community members to come together with artists, arts and social service organizations, movement leaders, civic and business leaders, and political members to come together for this critical conversation. Through this program, local people will have the opportunity to initiate ideas that will directly impact their communities.”

Eliza Tudor, executive director at Nevada County Arts Council, who will be joining the Ink People and Humboldt Arts Council for its Listening Session, said, “Together, we will be introducing what the state sees as a new method of evaluating the relative health of communities. Using the California Healthy Places Index we are identifying issues that are specific to the Redwood Region, inviting input on solutions, and inviting artists to position themselves to create awareness around them.”

The California Creative Corps Upstate Listening Tour is taking place county by county from now until mid-December.

According to Castellano, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be jointly hosting this event and we urge local community-minded artists, organizations and municipal and county officials to join us for this proactive brainstorm. This listening session is an important opportunity for people to engage with developing innovative approaches to community well-being.”

To register to attend the event, go to https://secure.everyaction.com/snVo8YL790OhwRJc2b9qlg2. If you’d prefer to attend via Zoom, go to https://secure.everyaction.com/cUqebRf1UUqK8tMOiJhyXw2.