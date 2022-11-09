California Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Prop 28 For Arts and Music Education – The 74th

Support The 74’s year-end campaign. Every gift will be matched dollar for dollar.

California public schools will receive close to $1 billion for arts and music programs as Voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 28, Tuesday’s Election Day results show.

“This is a big step forward for public education,” former Los Angeles schools superintendent Austin Beutner said in a press release. “It’s the first guaranteed increase in funding for California public schools since Prop 98 was passed by Voters 34 years ago.”

With widespread support, including celebrities such as Dr. Dre and Lil Baby, the measure’s 61.6% voter approval was expected.

Proposition 28, which provides funding for K-12 courses typically cut from school budgets during lean fiscal periods, won’t raise taxes. Instead, the measure creates an annual funding stream by requiring the state to direct 1% above what is legally required to spend on education for arts and music programs.

There will also be more funding set aside for public schools in low-income neighborhoods.

“A good education is the best path out of poverty for many and the promise of opportunity for all,” Beutner said.





