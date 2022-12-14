California High School Football Player Bella Rasmussen Makes NIL History

California high school senior Bella Rasmussen made history on Tuesday when she became the first girl to sign an NIL deal as a football player, per There is3.

The Laguna Beach High School star signed an NIL deal with KeyWise, an app focused on tracking people’s mental health with various objective metrics.

This news comes after Rasmussen became the first girl to score two touchdowns in a varsity football game back on Oct. 14.

After she gained Nationwide star status from that game, Rasmussen was approached by various companies pitching NIL deals, her mother told There is3. Ultimately, Rasmussen wanted to sign a deal with a company that focused on something that mattered to her, like mental health.

