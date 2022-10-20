California College of the Arts to Receive $4.7 Million to Support Diversity, Equity, and Innovation in Arts and Design

California College of the Arts (CCA) will receive $4.7 million from four organizations to support diversity, equity, and innovation in the arts and design fields.

Almost half of the total will come from architecture firm Gensler and the Gensler family. They have pledged $1 million each. That money will go towards creating the M. Arthur Gensler Jr. Center for Design Excellence at CCA.

The other $2.7 million will come from Amazon, Z SUPPLY Foundation, and an Anonymous donor. That portion of gifts will fund three Scholarship programs for the enrollment of more than 20 students from diverse backgrounds to pursue arts and design degrees.

“At California College of the Arts, we know that diverse perspectives and experiences are critical to innovation, and that Educating students from diverse backgrounds is essential to realizing the full potential of art and design to positively impact the future of our communities,” CCA President Stephen Beal said. “These valued organizations share our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the arts and design, and their investment in CCA’s mission and the potential of our gifted students is significant. Together, we are empowering talented students from historically underinvested communities to focus not only on their education but on becoming creative leaders who will make powerful contributions to shape our world.”