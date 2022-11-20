Calhoun, Hamilton Inducted Into National Collegiate Basketball Hall Of Fame

UConn Athletic Communications / Nov. 20, 2022

Two Legends of UConn basketball – Naismith Hall of Fame Coach Jim Calhoun and All-American Richard Hamilton – will be honored Sunday night in Kansas City with their enshrinement into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Calhoun and Hamilton will be joined in the 2022 NCHOF induction class by players Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman, the late Jimmy Walker of Providence, along with coaches John Beilein, Jerry Krause, and Lon Kruger.

Championship-winning coaches Calhoun and Roy Williams are being formally inducted in the Class of 2022 after initially being recognized as part of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s founding class in 2006.

Calhoun, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005, took over a regional UConn program in 1986 and built it into a national powerhouse. He won a school record 625 games at UConn, as well as three NCAA National Championships (1999, 2004, 2011), one of just six coaches in NCAA Division I history with three or more titles.

Counting his head coaching stops at Northeastern and the University of Saint Joseph, Calhoun compiled 920 career victories, putting him sixth on the current NCAA all-divisions win list before his retirement in 2021. At UConn, he reached the NCAA Tournament 16 times, made four Final Fours, won 10 BIG EAST regular-season titles and seven BIG EAST Tournament crowns.

Hamilton was the leader of Calhoun’s first national championship team at UConn in 1998-99. From Coatesville, Pa., Hamilton is one of only two players to score over 2,000 points at UConn (2,036), second only to Chris Smith’s 2,145.

For his career, he shot 42.6 percent overall and 37.9 percent from three-point range. He also hauled down 462 rebounds and handed out 266 assists.

One of the top talents in BIG EAST history, Hamilton was a two-time All-American, a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Year, a two-time All-BIG EAST First Team selection, and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 1999.

He was drafted by the Washington Wizards with the No. 7 pick of the 1999 NBA Draft and went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, making three All-Star Games while with the Detroit Pistons, and winning an NBA title with the Pistons in 2004.