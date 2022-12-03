Calgary Hitmen set ‘aggressive’ goal for Teddy Bear Toss game

The Calgary Hitmen are set to play in the franchise’s 27th annual ENMAX Teddy Bear Toss game at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

The WHL team is calling on fans to help fill the need for bears.

“As an organization we make it our goal every year to meet the request for bears, which is currently at 26,000. We are calling on the community and hockey fans to come together to help us in our mission,” said Amy Bontorin, the Hitmen’s Assistant manager of business operations. “This year’s goal is aggressive, but we know the people of Calgary and surrounding area will help us achieve it.”

Article content

The bears will be donated to more than 65 local agencies this holiday season, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Calgary Food Bank and Siksika Nation.

Fans are asked to bring a new or gently used small- or medium-sized stuffed toy to toss onto the ice after the Hitmen score their first goal against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Game time is 2 pm

“It’s always so heartwarming to witness the generosity of Calgarians as we watch thousands of teddy bears rain down on the ice,” said Kara Kingston, director of communications and community for ENMAX.

The bears will be stored overnight courtesy of the Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving Company, which is providing the Hitmen with two, five-ton trucks.

The Hitmen will be back at the Saddledome on Monday, from 8:30-10:30 am, when organizations will come to collect their bears. The team will then head out to deliver bears in person to organizations in the afternoon.