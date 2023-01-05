Calgary Flames’ defensemen doing their share of goal-scoring

Photo by James Carey Lauder / USA TODAY Sports

Article content Michael Stone said it best.

Article content He could have been speaking on behalf of the Calgary Flames’ six-pack of regular rearguards.

Article content Heck, each and every one of the 200-and-some point patrollers in the NHL would likely agree. “Everybody likes scoring goals,” Stone said with a smile. “It’s not like you became a defenseman because of you didn’t like scoring goals.”

Article content Well put. “Yeah, exactly,” nodded Noah Hanifin. “That’s a good line.” Friday’s Showdown between the Flames and New York Islanders at the Saddledome (7 pm MT, Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 960 The Fan) features two of the NHL’s top-scoring blue-line brigades. The Isles arrived in Alberta — they pit-stopped in Edmonton for Thursday’s date against the Oilers — with a league-best 25 goals from the back end. Noah Dobson has accounted for 10 of those.

Article content The Flames, meanwhile, have climbed to fifth on those charts. Their shutdown specialists have combined for 20 tallies, with Rasmus Andersson and Nikita Zadorov setting the pace with five apiece. “It’s definitely something we take pride in,” said Hanifin, who has so far sniped three. “We want to be good Defenders and we want to be good Checkers and be responsible in that area of ​​the game, but we also know that all of us can contribute offensively, as well. And that’s kind of the way the game is now, you know? If you look around the NHL, the defensemen are all pretty active and mobile and get up in the play, and I think we’re a team that can definitely do that.” The numbers back that up. Calgary’s blue-line crew cashed in 41 goals during the 2021-22 campaign. While they’re currently on pace for nearly the exact same total, those lamp-lightings will arguably be even more important this winter.

Article content Remember, the Flames have already been involved in two-dozen one-goal games, more than any other team in the league. After the departure of two net-filling forwards, this current cast must rely on more of an offense-by-committee approach — and that includes everybody not wearing pads and a mask. Zadorov tickled twine during Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg, joining the Rush as the trailer and firing five-hole. MacKenzie Weegar’s first of the campaign turned out to be the game-winner in a Divisional Clash against the Vancouver Canucks on New Year’s Eve. In the Flames’ last outing before the holiday break, a date with the Ducks in Anaheim, Stone ripped a top-shelf slapper and Andersson later ended the overtime session with a bar-down beauty.

Article content “If you look, from last year, we lost two 40-goal scorers. That’s 80 goals,” Zadorov said after Thursday’s practice at the Saddledome, an up-tempo twirl that was attended by approximately 1,500 season-ticket holders. “That’s hard to replace, so all the guys have to step in. It’s not like we’re sitting in the room and we’re talking about that. It’s every guy goes and they look in the mirror and they decide … “I scored four goals (in 2021-22) and I already have five, so I’m trying to bring it. And (head coach) Darryl (Sutter) mentioned it in the summer … If our defensemen bring more goals, there’s more chances our team is going to win a hockey game.” Stone, who has ripped four past the opposing backstop, stressed it’s not just about the clean beats.

Article content “I personally haven’t done a great job lately, but I feel like when we get pucks at the net that even don’t go in, it creates so much off of it, whether it hits a body and lays in front or it hits the goalie and you get a rebound, stuff like that,” he said. “That’s a huge part of the game now, just being able to get pucks through, look for sticks, shoot for sticks and also be that fourth man to be able to get up in the play,” echoed alternate Captain Chris Tanev. “And when we’re playing the right way, that’s sort of what happens with our group.” Tanev is quick to point out that he is still stuck on zero goals for the season — “so I need to start chipping in on that” — but when anybody buries from the blue-line, all six of ’em are typically beaming.

Article content “Oh yeah, we all get pumped,” Hanifin said. “It’s a D bond back there,” Tanev added. “And when guys score, usually it’s at big times in the game and big goals. It’s something that we’ve done pretty well, but we can definitely take a better step in the second half.” If the Flames’ posse of point-men can keep up this production, it would certainly help with the push for a playoff spot. Plus, it provides for some bragging rights when they are chirping back-and-forth with the forwards in the locker-room. “We have a belt that we give out for the best player, what we think,” Zadorov grinned. “And it has been on the D side most of the year. We keep it here. We don’t give it to them.” BLUE-LINE BURIES Goals from Flames’ defensemen in the 2022-23 campaign… Rasmus Andersson, 5 Nikita Zadorov, 5 Michael Stone, 4 Noah Hanifin, 3 Connor Mackey, 2 MacKenzie Weegar, 1 Chris Tanev, 0 [email protected] Twitter.com/WesGilbertson

