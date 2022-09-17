Calexico’s Cultural Arts Center rings in Viva Mexico spirit with art exhibit | Entertainment

CALEXICO — The spirit of Mexican patriotism Rang out here on September 13 with the Viva Mexico Art Exhibit and event at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.

The CDCAC venue and Calexico Recreation Department put on the second annual event with a mix of paintings with traditional Mexican imagery and live performances by the Center’s ballet folklorico dancers, singer Patricia “Patty” Hurtado, and Mariachi Aurora de Calexico. The art pieces exhibited were the results of images created by CDCAC Office Assistant Eduardo Quintero which were painted by local adults and teens in August for the event.

While the City of Calexico will not have a large, public event in September 2022 as they’ve had in years past outside of a Proclamation ceremony held Sept. 14, the Viva Mexico event served as a way for an early celebration of Mexico Independence Day of Sept. 16 and the Sept. 15 start of National Hispanic Heritage Month in the US

“This is an attempt to be able to celebrate our heritage, our roots, (and) our culture,” said Calexico Recreation Manager Norma Gerardo.

“We are a sister city to Mexicali, and we want to make sure we remember where we come from, and the mixed cultures that we have here in Calexico,” she said.

Gerardo said about 90 percent of Calexico Residents are of Mexican descent, so it is important to “make sure that even the Younger generations know of the traditions and the culture.”

“It’s important that Mexican-Americans keep in mind our roots,” she said. “We celebrate not only the Fourth of July but also the Sixteenth of September.”

Quintero agreed.

“Mexican Celebrations are always a party, always happy, always with flowers and music, and on the occasion of Mexican Independence Day, even more so,” he said. “We live here but we are still Mexican.”

“It is about maintaining interest and rescuing all of (these aspects of culture) so that it doesn’t fade away,” Quintero said. “This is Mexico.”

The event, open to all to attend free of charge, began with the Danza folklorico group’s dance performance. Although the group does not yet have an official name yet, Quintero said the Danza folklorico group are becoming the signature group for the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center and the Calexico Recreation Department.

Singer and staple at Calexico events, Patty Hurtado, sang a mix of traditional and popular songs of Mexico for those gathered in attendance.

Mariachi Aurora de Calexico walked in playing “El Son de La Negra,” playing about an hour’s worth of mostly traditional Mariachi songs of Mexico. Calexico City Councilmember Gloria Romo also joined in on the performance, singing the song “Puro Cachanilla.”

Mariachi Aurora’s signature Cumbia Medley had many in the crowd get up and dance together in front of the stage at Gerardo’s invitation.

Hurtado closed out the event with more songs as live entertainment.

Gerardo and the performers said they were given positive feedback about the Viva Mexico event.

Gerardo said it was not too long ago that the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center was only open for selected events or programs. Now, she and Quintero said, the CDCAC has varied – some free and some fee for service – programs which are available for the public to participate in and enjoy.

“I don’t get tired of repeating this: The target of this Cultural Arts Center is the community,” Quintero said, “that’s why we are always holding events geared toward them, so the community grows, or if not, at least the interest stays.”

“We have a lot of work, and we have the desire to work harder yet to reach more people from all areas,” Quintero said.

“These are opportunities to absorb our culture, art, traditions, and the flavor of Mexican fiestas,” Gerardo said. “We are rooted together,” she said.

The art of the Viva Mexico exhibit will be shown at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center until Sept. 22, according to the event flyer. The Carmen Durazo Cultural Center is located at 421 Heffernan Avenue in Calexico.

For more information about the exhibit or CDCAC classes, contact the CDCAC staff by phone at 760-357-5575 or by email at [email protected]