Caledonia sweeps Pass Christian 3-0 to capture the 2022 MHSAA 4A Volleyball Championship

STARKVILLE — The Caledonia Cavaliers came into Thursday’s MHSAA 4A Volleyball Championship match against Pass Christian determined not to let the moment be too big.

After a slow start in the first set, the Cavaliers found their footing and dominated in a 3-0 win over Pirates to clinch the state title.

“I’m proud of my team,” Caledonia Coach Samantha Brooks said. “I’m proud of our mental toughness. Playing in an environment like this puts a lot of pressure on a team, but we pushed through and got it done.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button