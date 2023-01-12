Caledonia soccer standout Gracie Francisco signs with The W

CALEDONIA — The soccer tree at Caledonia High School continues to grow as another senior officially signed to play at the next level Wednesday morning.

With Madeline Cowart having signed with Blue Mountain Christian University a few weeks ago, defender/midfielder Gracie Francisco was next up for the Cavaliers.

Francisco officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

The decision to stay local in the Golden Triangle and play at The W was a no-brainer for one of Caledonia’s senior leaders.

“I really like Catie (Lyles), the Coach over there,” Francisco said. “I’m helping to Coach U10s with her, so I’ve gotten to know her a little bit. I wanted to stay local so I can visit my parents and my sisters while they go through high school.”

Francisco has battled through injuries during her Caledonia career, including some this year, which have unfortunately kept her off the field.

However, her impact has remained with the Cavs and continues to grow as her senior season continues.

When not fully healthy to play, she’s kept herself mentally prepared during practice and on the sidelines during games.

“She’s never once wavered her Dedication and determination, whether she’s been hurt or able to train or not, she’s been at every session that we’ve had,” head Coach Louis Alexander said. “She hadn’t played as much as we would have liked and I’m sure as much as she would have liked, but her role has still definitely been appreciated.”

Caledonia girls soccer has been in the midst of a great season so far, and having a Veteran presence and Veteran leadership from Francisco has paid dividends.

When on the field, the primary left back for the Cavaliers has done a great job at creating chances up the field, sending crosses down to help counters.

Additionally, her defense has been stellar on the wing, preventing attackers from getting chances towards goal and anything to get in the 18-yard box.

“I’ve been really excited,” Francisco said. “Just really excited and nervous about everything, even though it was already done. I was still nervous, but I’m excited to get everything started.”

The W, which finished the 2022 season with an 8-8-1 record, did a good job at preventing goals during the season, giving up 23 in 16 matches, or 1.53 goals per game.

Compared to scoring more than four goals a match offensively, the plus-29 goal differential was a big part of the Owls’ success overall, and Francisco will only help to solidify their back line.

She’s the second Caledonia girls soccer player to make her college commitment official, but Alexander is expecting more commitments to come for the Cavaliers this season.

“I’d be super surprised if it stops at two this year,” Alexander said. “We have a great class of Seniors on the girls side and even on the boys side too, we have multiple players that I believe can play at the next level.”

Those announcements are yet to come, but Wednesday, it was Francisco’s day as her teammates and family came together in celebration.

Coming off a great win Tuesday, Caledonia took on Itawamba Agricultural on the road on Wednesday evening, looking to continue its winning ways.