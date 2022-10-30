Caledonia basketball Coach charged with felony marijuana possession

The Caledonia Middle School boys basketball Coach has been charged with felony marijuana possession.

Horatio Jackson, 25, was arrested Thursday after a junior high football game in Caledonia, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said.

Two sheriff’s deputies, who also work as school resource officers, noticed a vehicle parked behind a building away from a public parking lot, Hawkins said. After lights flashed from that direction — Hawkins said probably from someone pressing a button on a key fob — the officers went over to see what was going on.

No one was in the area, but when deputies shone the light into the vehicle, marijuana was in plain view, Hawkins said. The marijuana was a “felony amount,” which is 30 grams or more.

Deputies waited by the car, and when Jackson returned to it after the game, they arrested him and seized the marijuana.

Jackson, a first-year history teacher and basketball coach at CMS, is no longer employed at the school, Lowndes County School District Superintendent Sam Allison confirmed.

“He’s a school teacher and a person of trust,” Hawkins told The Dispatch. “It’s unfortunate that we’re dealing with these things … from someone who is trusted with children.”

Jackson was released from the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center after posting a $2,500 bond.