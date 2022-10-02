Caleb Williams Powers No. 6 USC Football To 42-25 Win Over Arizona State

LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams passed for a season-high 348 yards and threw three touchdowns to lead No. 6 USC Football to a 42-25 win over Arizona State at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Williams also rushed for 44 yards on eight carries and ran for a touchdown.

Through just the first five games of Lincoln Riley ‘s debut season at USC, the Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have already surpassed last season’s win total. USC remains one of four unbeaten teams in conference play.

“We’re really excited about the win,” Riley said. “It’s great to be 5-0. It was a game of momentum.”

Travis Dye finished with 62 rushing yards on 13 carries and tallied two touchdowns in the second half. Jordan Addison led all receivers with 105 yards on eight catches.

Eric Gentry who transferred from Arizona State over the offseason, led all USC Defenders with six total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Shane Lee had five tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Trojans battled with the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) for the entire first half and needed halftime adjustments to contain Arizona State. USC allowed 8.1 yards per play in the opening half but held the Sun Devils to just 3.3 yards per play after the intermission.

“I thought our guys responded well in the third quarter and made some key plays when it mattered to win the game,” Riley said. “Lots to improve on, no question about it.”

Williams opened the game’s scoring by rushing for a 1-yard touchdown, but Arizona State quickly answered with Xazavian Valladay’s 26-yard reception.

USC regained the lead late in the first quarter with Williams’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams . After holding Arizona State to a field goal, Caleb Williams threw another touchdown pass to Malcolm Epps to give the Trojans a 21-10 edge.

USC allowed Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones to Rush for a 4-yard touchdown that cut the Trojan lead to just four points after halftime.

The Trojan defense quickly showed more aggressiveness out of the break when Lee and Gentry combined for a sack that helped force the Sun Devils to punt. Despite USC’s offense committing its first turnover of the season, the defense forced a three-and-out on Arizona State’s next possession.

Dye ran for a 1-yard score late in the third quarter, and Kyron Hudson caught his first career touchdown on the following USC drive to put the game out of reach.

The Trojans, which led the Nation in interceptions leading into Saturday’s game, did not force a turnover until Calen Bullock picked off Jones’ pass in the final minute.

USC remains at home next Saturday when the Trojans host Washington State, 4:30 pm PT on FOX. Tickets to the game are still available, starting at $115.

