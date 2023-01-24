Caleb True ends 2-year run as Edgewood head football Coach

As the off-season went on, Caleb True found his head and heart focused anywhere but on football.

“I was losing the passion to get back in it right away and get into a new season,” said True, who handed in his resignation as Edgewood’s head football Coach last week.

True was elevated just two years ago, but it felt like it was an unusually steep climb the entire time and issues outside of football started to make things harder. That all conspired to make him step away, at least temporarily, from the program.

The Trues moved back to Bloomington five years ago from Florida. True was an Assistant at South, then at Edgewood for a year and was approached about taking over when Brian Rosenburgh stepped down. True is also an algebra/geometry teacher, covering six class periods, and as head coach, was the only member of the staff in the building.

“That was a huge task, to get guys on the field and Recruit in the building,” True said. “We have a 4A schedule now and with me being the only staff member in the building, that was an Incredible feat. From that aspect, it’s burned me out a little bit.”

In November, the passing of his wife’s mother in Florida and the fact that his own children are starting to get old enough to participate in clubs and organized sports made him recognize just how precious time is.

“Traveling back and forth to Florida, it made me put a pin on where my Mindset needed to be with my two children,” True said. “It put things in perspective. I’m not giving up on Edgewood, but I needed to take a step down. Let’s see if they can Recruit someone in the building along with myself, so that opens the door to me coming back to the staff.

“My son PJ is getting older and more involved with sports. He wants me to Coach his teams. It’s a tough act to juggle and still give the effort to the high school and still have enough energy to give to them when I get home. We’re saddened to the core with the passing of her mother, so giving (my wife) everything she needs and keeping my family on the Forefront is where I’m at.”

Two tough years on the field

True seemed to be stymied at every turn during his run that ended with a 4-16 mark. Injuries made acquiring any consistency and momentum a tough task as True looked to implement his offensive and defensive systems.

“He was put in a tough situation,” Edgewood Athletic Director Mick Hammett said. “But he worked hard at it.”

In 2021, the Mustangs, with a smaller than usual coaching staff, also lost a game due to COVID, but did manage to win a Sectional game. The 2022 season saw more assistants brought on board, but was pockmarked by a trail of injuries to key skill players and linemen.

“With the mass Exodus (in coaches) after Rosey stepped down, those coaches didn’t leave the school, so what openings we had didn’t match up with what football coaches usually teach,” True said. “And I’m still relatively new to the area, too. So trying to make connections and getting to know guys within the coaching field. So yeah, it felt like I was going Uphill for two years.”

At the same time, there are good memories and a positive legacy left behind for the new coaching staff.

“I think the connections and the bridges we made with the youth team camp,” True said. “And getting the high school guys involved in the elementary schools and being reading Buddies with the first and second graders through the Unity council we created.

“And the support the administration gave me. They came to me first and (principal) Dirk Ackerman giving me that chance and everyone at Edgewood having faith in me. They knew it would be a slow Rebuilding process and I enjoyed getting young guys on the field and in the right spots. But we were up and down with injuries and things that happened off the field. But with those young guys, some of them will be three-year starters.”

Those who hung in there will be better for it.

“Seeing those guys stand up for each other, not giving up the fight, even when we were down big in the first quarter,” True said. “I’ll be proud of them if they continue to do that when things aren’t going well in life. There’s still fight in the program, it’s just time to get some new faces in there.”

Moving forward

The schedule next year will have a different look in Weeks 2 and 3, with Washington and Cascade filling in for Monrovia and the slot filled recently by Indianapolis Washington and Peotone (Ill.). Cascade is rejoining the Western Indiana Conference in 2024 and will play in the Gold Division with Edgewood.

As far as the search for a new coach, the job has been posted statewide, although a targeted hire date has not been set yet. That said, Edgewood is making a new commitment to bringing in the best coach, regardless of teaching openings.

“We’re not going to let that push us this time,” Hammett said. “Just get the best person and find a place for them. We’re making a commitment to the kids, the community and the new coach. We want to try to get the best thing we can.”

There are plenty of incentives to drive applications, with a relatively new field turf, stands and locker room facilities. Edgewood is also investing in its weight room, looking to update it with new flooring and equipment. The Mustangs have also hired a strength coach, all of which will benefit more than the football program. Hammett said a large number of athletes at the junior high level are participating in weight training, giving more hope for the future.

That commitment is needed more than ever with Edgewood elevated to Class 4A and a much tougher Sectional at the top, but one in which it should be able to compete with most of the other teams. Given East Central’s recent success, it’s likely the Powerhouse Trojans will soon find themselves in 5A anyway, opening the door, at least temporarily, for someone else.

“We’ve got some growing pains to deal with,” Hammett said. “Overall, we need our kids to get stronger, but we have a strength trainer now and that should help us out. And we have a lot of young players who were fortunate to get lots of experience, so we’ll see how that plays out.”

