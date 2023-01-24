Caleb True ends 2-year run as Edgewood head football Coach

As the off-season went on, Caleb True found his head and heart focused anywhere but on football.

“I was losing the passion to get back in it right away and get into a new season,” said True, who handed in his resignation as Edgewood’s head football Coach last week.

True was elevated just two years ago, but it felt like it was an unusually steep climb the entire time and issues outside of football started to make things harder. That all conspired to make him step away, at least temporarily, from the program.

The Trues moved back to Bloomington five years ago from Florida. True was an Assistant at South, then at Edgewood for a year and was approached about taking over when Brian Rosenburgh stepped down. True is also an algebra/geometry teacher, covering six class periods, and as head coach, was the only member of the staff in the building.

“That was a huge task, to get guys on the field and Recruit in the building,” True said. “We have a 4A schedule now and with me being the only staff member in the building, that was an Incredible feat. From that aspect, it’s burned me out a little bit.”

