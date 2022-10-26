Caleb McConnell Placed on Julius Irving Award Watchlist by Basketball Hall of Fame

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers men’s basketball’s Caleb McConnell has been chosen as a member of the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, given to the best small forward in the country.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the top 20 watch list members for the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award on Wednesday.

The six-foot-seven wing averaged 7.1 points-per-game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.1 assists last season. His steals-per-game and 70 total led the conference and was also good for 19th in the nation.

McConnell became the only Scarlet Knight to ever win an individual award in the Big Ten Conference when he was named the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. McConnell was selected as a Top 5 semifinalist in the Nation last year for the 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. He thinks there is more in the tank defensively this season.

“It means everything to me to have one more year at Rutgers,” McConnell said. “This has become my home and we are excited to take another step forward in 2022-23. I want to show Rutgers Nation what we are capable of and I am super excited to do it with the group of guys that are in our Locker room . Last year we didn’t get to where we wanted to be. I want to prove to everyone that we belong, and Rutgers is here to stay.”

“We are excited to welcome Caleb McConnell back for one more season,” said head coach By Steve Pikiell when McConnell announced his return on June 1. “Caleb has been the Ultimate Ambassador for our program on and off the court. He is an unbelievable person and has been one of our best all-around players on both sides of the floor. The The 2022 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best players in the conference is back. I’m excited to see what he will achieve for the Scarlet Knights in 2022-23.”

McConnell’s will to win has been showcased through his decorated resume of 60 career starts and 114 games played with RU. The legendary chase-down block to deny a Breakaway layup against Ohio State on Feb. 9 at Jersey Mike’s Arena last season ignited the team and sparked a 10-0 run to close out one of the best victories of 2021-22.

Former RU forward Ron Harper Jr. was selected to the same preseason watch list the previous two seasons and was named a Top 5 finalist for the award both times.

The award is named after the 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

This list will be narrowed down to 10 in late January and then 5 Finalists will be selected in late February that will be presented to Julius Erving and the selection committee. The Winner of this award will be presented on a date to be determined. Presentation details will be announced at a later date.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award include Wendell Moore Jr.Duke (2022), Corey KispertGonzaga (2021), Saddiq BeyVillanova (2020), Rui HachimuraGonzaga (2019), Mikal BridgesVillanova (2018), Josh HartVillanova (2017), Denzel Valentinee, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley JohnsonArizona (2015).

The full group of recipients on the watch list for the award is listed below:

