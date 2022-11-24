Caleb Love reaches Tar Heel milestone

The UNC basketball program has more 1,000-point scorers than any other Division I program throughout the sport of college basketball.

It’s a Thanksgiving day to remember for Caleb Love.

Love has officially joined the illustrious UNC basketball 1,000-point scorers club.

With his emphatic slam dunk against Portland early in the first half on Thursday afternoon, the UNC basketball standout became the 80th player in program history to accomplish the feat.

Caleb Love records his 1000th career point as a Tar Heel 🙌 @caleb2love pic.twitter.com/wk2m89eNDB — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 24, 2022

Already holding the NCAA record in this category, the Tar Heels have extended their lead. They are now the first-ever program to have 80 or more 1,000-point scorers, as they have 11 more than the second-closest, which is Louisville with 69.

Love becomes the first UNC basketball player to join the 1,000-point scorers club since his current teammate Armando Bacot did back on January 29, 2022.

During his time in Chapel Hill, Love has been a steady scoring presence. Coming into Sunday’s contest, the junior guard from St. Louis, Missouri was leading the team with 20.7 points per game, as he’s been dominating from two-point range over the team’s three early season contests.

By the end of the season, there’s a very good possibility that another Tar Heel will join this club. RJ Davis is not far behind, as if all goes well, the junior guard should reach the milestone at some point at the beginning of the new year.

The list of UNC basketball 1,000-point scorers is rather impressive, as it’s filled with players who are not only Tar Heel Legends but also put together strong NBA Careers as well. Love now joins this elite group of student-athletes, as he still has some more work to do before his time in Chapel Hill comes to a close.

Congratulations to Caleb Love as he becomes the latest member of the UNC basketball 1,000-point scorers club!

