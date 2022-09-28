Caleb Furst Finding Opportunity for Leadership in Second Year With Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With just two starters returning to the team from last year, Coach Matt Painter and the Purdue basketball program are looking for the next group of players to step into leadership roles ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Despite it being only his second season of college basketball, sophomore forward Caleb Furst is someone who provides energy on both ends of the court for the Boilermakers. He’s one of six players with game experience on the roster, and after working his way onto the court as a freshman a year ago, he’s able to pass on his experiences to his new teammates.

