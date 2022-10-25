Caleb Brewer’s latest Power Five offer is from Rutgers football

One of the latest offers to go out from Rutgers football over the weekend is Caleb Brewer. The class of 2024 Offensive lineman tweeted about the Big Ten offer over the weekend.

For Brewer, the offer from Rutgers is his second offer from a Big Ten team.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound Offensive lineman from Wyomissing Area High School (Wyomissing, PA), Brewer already has a number of strong Power Five offers including Boston College, Duke, Houston (joins the Big 12 in 2023), Maryland and Pittsburgh. He also holds an offer from Princeton.

Wyomissing has been dominant this year. The Spartans are currently 9-0 and are coming off a 56-7 win over Octorara.

Related

For Rutgers football, the impact of Aaron Lewis has been tremendous this year: ‘he is becoming a force’

Brewer tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Sunday night:

Over the weekend, Rutgers hosted several top recruits for a 24-17 win over Indiana on Homecoming weekend. Among the list of Athletes present was standout Long Island freshman Preston Carey as well as New York state Offensive lineman Rowan Byrne.

Related

Former Rutgers football star Isiah Pacheco shows-up in first NFL start for the Kansas City Chiefs: ‘I’m not satisfied’

Byrne talked with RutgersWire about his recent visit to the Scarlet Knights as well as provided an update on his recruitment.

List

Rowan Byrne talks visit to Rutgers football, Notre Dame interest and Syracuse

Rutgers football got a Big Ten win on Saturday and Hosted New York Offensive lineman Rowan Byrne.

Story Originally appeared on Rutgers Wire