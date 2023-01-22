Caldwell Jr. Collects 20 Points in Loss for Men’s Basketball

Next Game: at the University of Tennessee at Martin 1/26/2023 | 8:00 p.m Jan. 26 (Thu) / 8:00 p.m at University of Tennessee at Martin History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (7-14, 2-6 OVC) dropped Saturday’s game to Morehead State (12-9, 5-3 OVC) inside Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

GAME OVERVIEW

The game saw physical play on both sides from the start, as the bout was tied 7-7 after three minutes of play. Morehead State jumped out to a seven-point lead, but the Lions erased that deficit by the halfway point to tie the game at 18-18. The Eagles regained a significant lead, but the Lions were able to pull within five points after Kevin Caldwell Jr. made a driving layup.

Morehead State went into the half with a 39-33 lead. Caldwell Jr. led all scorers at the break with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. The Eagles collected six made three pointers on 11 attempts through the first 20 minutes of play.

Morehead State quickly extended its lead in the early stage of the second half, holding a 54-36 advantage at the 12:40 mark. Lindenwood chipped away and a three-point play by Caldwell Jr. made it a 60-51 deficit with 6:27 to play. The Lions continued to fight back, but the comeback attempt fell short.

GAME LEADERS

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (20 PTS, 7-of-15 FG, 4 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 AST)

Cam Burrell (14 PTS, 5-of-10 FG, 5 AST, 4 REB, 2 BLK, 1 STL)

Keenon Cole (11 PTS, 4-of-8 FG, 3 REB)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will head to Martin, Tenn. on Thursday to take on UT Martin at 8:00 pm