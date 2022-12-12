Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

How far off is Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we’ll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There’s really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use Analyst estimates, but when these aren’t available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today’s value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Leveraged FCF ($, Millions) US$221.7m US$229.0m US$235.1m US$240.9m US$246.5m US$252.0m US$257.4m US$262.8m US$268.2m US$273.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.47% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.22% Est @ 2.15% Est @ 2.10% Est @ 2.06% Est @ 2.04% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$205 US$195 US$185 US$175 US$166 US$157 US$148 US$139 US$131 US$124

(“Est” = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount future cash flows to today’s value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$274m × (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.0%) = US$4.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.4b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$2.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$47.9, the company appears about fair value at a 7.6% discount to where the stock price currently trades. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a Telescope – move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with these results, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Acushnet Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or Weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we’ve used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.128. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

While important, the DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to “what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Acushnet Holdings, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Acushnet Holdings we’ve uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market’s sentiment for GOLF’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with Insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

