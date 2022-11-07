Calculating an Unofficial Ranking of LIV Golfers in 2022

The players of LIV Golf sure seem grumpy considering they knew what they signed up for when they jumped to the Rival league/Rebel Alliance—banishment from all things PGA Tour.

They’re watching their Official World Golf Rankings go down the toilet, spinning the other direction if they’re south of the equator, since they’re not earning points anymore. Still, they made the best bank withdrawal of anyone in sports—more than $2 billion courtesy of a Saudi Arabian public investment fund. So cue the old joke: A horse walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Why the long face?”

