Cal Women’s Soccer: Bears Visit Santa Clara For NCAA Tournament Opener

The Cal Women’s soccer team is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 and faces a Santa Clara team that won the national title in 2020 and made it to the Championship game of the College Cup a year ago.

The teams, who are meeting for the seventh time in NCAA action, square off Saturday at 1 pm at Santa Clara’s Stevens Stadium.

The Bears (10-4-6) are just 1-5-1 in postseason play against the eight-seeded Broncos (10-6-3), including a 1-0 loss in the first round of the 2019 tournament. But Cal won the most recent regular-season matchup, prevailing 1-0 at Santa Clara on Sept. 11 is a goal by Anysa Gray in the 28th minute.

