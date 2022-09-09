Cal State San Bernardino breaks ground on a new Performing Arts Center

California State University, San Bernardino Hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Performing Arts Center, including a 500-seat theater and space for music instruction.

The 73,337-square-foot center, with a price tag of just over $126 million, is scheduled to open during the 2024-25 academic year, school officials said.

Once completed, the theater will be the only one of its size and quality in the Inland Empire, allowing more of the area’s community to experience the highly acclaimed productions from CSUSB student-performers and student musicians, said university Spokesman Joe Gutierrez.

The record-breaking heatwave moved the groundbreaking ceremony inside the Santos Manuel Student Union South, where nearly 300 CSUSB administrators, faculty, staff, students, and community members attended the event.

The new PAC will be located south of the existing Performing arts building.

“Providing our students with 21st-century resources means that they require access to state-of-the-art facilities. Therefore, our campus needs both to refresh and build new over time,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales during the event.

An artist's rendering of the new CSUSB Performing Arts Center. The $126 million project should be ready to open during the 2024-25 academic year.

Morales expressed Joy in attending CSUSB musical and Theatrical performances and told attendees, “I know that you agree with me that our students deserve the very best. They have that already with their Faculty – now we need to ensure that they have it in their learning spaces.”

Morales thanked Stan and Ellen Weisser ’68, longtime supporters of CSUSB, who gifted the university $300,000 for the new PAC. The university has named the foyer of the Performing arts center the Ellen and Stan Weisser Foyer.

