Cal State Fullerton basketball preview: Blending a retooled roster

Cal State Fullerton has four core players back from a team that reached the NCAA Tournament last spring, but Coach Dedrique Taylor still goes into this season somewhat unsure of just what kind of Squad he has.

That’s partly due to the pair of senior leaders he no longer has – burly All-Big West Conference forward EJ Anosike and point guard Damari Milstead – but also because he has a number of new players he is still getting to know.

“Those guys that we had on our team last year, they were something else, to say the least,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a nucleus of new guys that I’m really excited to learn about and to get on the floor with. I’m excited about what I think they can provide for us in terms of depth.”

While the Titans figure out how their new puzzle pieces fit, they can rely on their familiar faces.

“We’re very fortunate that we have basically four starters back, three guys that started and the (Big West) Sixth Man of the Year, so we’ll lean on those guys a lot,” said Taylor, who signed a three- year contract extension this summer.

The three returning starters are 6-foot-8 senior forward Vincent Lee, 6-3 junior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and 6-3 senior guard Tory San Antonio, with 6-1 senior guard Jalen Harris coming off of that Sixth Man honor.

“Jalen, the pace that he plays at is just so amazing to watch,” Taylor said. “It’s almost like Poetry in motion just watching him do what he does. He’s never sped up. He’s never slow. He just does what he does and he’s really effective at doing it. I tell the other guys, his pace is what we’re after. He’s a leader for us.”

As for the nine new players on the roster, the five transfers are the most likely to make an immediate impact: 6-5 junior guard Max Jones (Tampa), 6-7 senior forward Garrison Wade (Dartmouth), 6-6 junior forward John Mikey Square (Farleigh Dickinson), 6-8 sophomore forward Lathaniel Bastian (Angelo State) and 6-2 junior guard Daeshawn Eaton (Howard Community College in Maryland).

“Max Jones is definitely one of those guys who I think can score at all three levels,” Taylor said. “He’s electric, he shoots the three, he can score it off the bounce. He can get to the rim, but I think he’s a playmaker. He’s a guy that kind of sets the table for others or for himself. It just depends on what the situation is.”

Taylor likes Wade’s size, smarts and shooting ability. He sees Square as a glue guy and believes Bastian will be an energy provider who loves to compete in the post.

The Titans (21-11 overall, 11-14 Big West last season) were picked to finish seventh in the Big West preseason poll, but no one anticipated big things from them a year ago either, and they finished second in the conference in the regular season before edging Long Beach State in the Big West Tournament title game.

“I firmly believe that if you work hard enough for long enough that eventually, you’ll experience your fair share of success,” Taylor said.

Fullerton, which lost to eventual Final Four participant Duke in its NCAA appearance last spring, begins this season at No. 19 San Diego State on Monday night.

CAL STATE FULLERTON

coach: Dedrique Taylor, 10th season

Big West Conference preseason poll: Seventh

Season opener: Monday, at No. 19 San Diego State, 7 p.m

Last season: 21-11 overall, 11-4 Big West

Postseason: Defeated Long Beach State to win Big West Tournament; lost to Duke in NCAA Tournament first-round game

Top returnees: Vincent Lee, Sr., 6-8, F, 8.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg; Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Jr., 6-3, G, 6.7 ppg; Tory San Antonio, Sr., 6-3, G, 3.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg; Jalen Harris, Sr., 6-1, G, 9.3 ppg

Key losses: EJ Anosike, F 16.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg; Damari Milstead, G, 12.1 ppg, 2.8 apg; Tray Maddox Jr., G, 9.5 ppg

Newcomers to watch: Max Jones, Jr., 6-5, G, transferred from Tampa; Garrison Wade, Sr., 6-7, F, transferred from Dartmouth; John Mikey Square, Jr., 6-6, F, transfer from Farleigh Dickinson; Lathaniel Bastian, Soph., 6-8, F, transfer from Angelo State; Daeshawn Eaton, Jr., 6-2, G, transfer from Howard Community College (Maryland)

Coach’s quote: “We’re very fortunate that we have basically four starters back, three guys that started and the Sixth Man of the Year in the conference, so we’ll lean on those guys a lot.” —Taylor