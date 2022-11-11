SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly’s football and soccer stadium has a new field name.

The Mustangs will now host games at Mustang Memorial Field Presented by Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center, the result of a 10-year naming rights deal that was announced jointly on Friday by Don Oberhelman, Cal Poly’s Director of Athletics, and Alan Iftiniuk, President and CEO of Dignity Health — French Hospital Medical Center.

“We are so proud of the partnership that has evolved over the years between Dignity Health, French Hospital and Cal Poly,” said Iftiniuk. “This partnership has led to several important collaborations that have enhanced healthcare in our community, and benefited student athletes, Cal Poly’s general student population and faculty.

“What has been accomplished together by these two leading nonprofit organizations is frankly, awesome,” Iftiniuk added.

“We are delighted to continue to partner with Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center, our award-winning local health care provider,” Oberhelman said. “I’d like to thank Alan Iftinuik for his steadfast support of Cal Poly student-athletes and the improvement in health care for the entire Central Coast Community.”

Mustang Memorial Field Presented by Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center, the home of Cal Poly football, Women’s soccer, and men’s soccer, hosts other annual events throughout the year including commencement and the Cal Poly Rodeo.

Dignity Health has supported Cal Poly Athletics specifically through a number of generous key investments that have directly and indirectly benefited Cal Poly’s student-athletes.

The projects include providing the lead gift for the Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse, a major gift for the Tennis Pavilion project, a gift for the Nutrition Program for student-athletes who are financially challenged and a gift which funded automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for each Athletic facility on campus, including one that was used to save a life at Mott Athletics Center in January 2019.

Cal Poly’s football and soccer facility opened as Mustang Stadium in 1935 with major renovations in 1955, 1972 and 1978 to expand seating capacity and in 2006 with construction of nine suites, a new press box, 3,480 seats and Mustang Memorial Plaza on the west side. FieldTurf was added in time for the 2022 season.