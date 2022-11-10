Cal Poly Women’s Soccer Signs 12 to National Letters of Intent

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly Women’s soccer, the back-to-back Big West regular season champions, added more depth and talent to their program, signing 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent.

Set to join the Mustangs for the 2023 season are forwards Anna Babinski (Albuquerque, NM), Ella Economos (Alamo, Calif.), Ali Evans (Sammamish, Wash.), Annika Smith (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Jaycee DeFazio (El Dorado Hills, Calif.) and Leah Sulzberg (San Ramon, Calif.), midfielders Sophia Moness (El Dorado Hills, Calif.), Courtney Wagner (Rocklin, Calif.) and Kasia Wolf (Santa Barbara, Calif.), and defenders Tacey Bivin (Paso Robles, Calif.), Bailey Bracha (Clovis, Calif.) and Siena Urzua (Santa Barbara, Calif.).

“We are very excited about this year’s recruiting class,” head coach Alex Crozier said. “We are adding top Talent in all areas of the field and expect to see an immediate impact on our program. All of these Athletes bring a high soccer IQ, athleticism, and great character. We are looking forward to watching them grow on the field and in the classroom.”

Anna Babinski (F) · Albuquerque Academy

Babinski, who netted 41 goals and 14 assists this season, led Albuquerque Academy to the NMAA 4A state semifinals.



The star forward has collected first team all-district, all-metro, all-region and all-state first team honors during her prep career, and plays club soccer for Rio Rapids SC.

Tacey Bivin (D) · Paso Robles HS

At winger, Bivin helped Central Coast United SC amass a 23-1 record during the 2019-20 season.

Bivin, who ran track as a sophomore and earned defensive MVP honors on Paso Robles’ volleyball team, intends to major in Kinesiology. She’s an honors and leadership student at Paso Robles High and is the school’s ASB secretary.

Bailey Bracha (D/F) · Buchanan HS

The Bears’ Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21, Bracha helped Buchanan claim the Tri-River Athletic Conference title and CIF Central Section Division I Championship as a junior. Her team also finished runner-up in the CIF NorCal Regional Division I state playoffs.

A California Scholarship Foundation Officer and Buchanan High’s current ASB President, Bracha served as the Bears’ sophomore team Captain in 2021 and earned first team All-TRAC honors. A member of the Clovis Crossfire SC, Bracha intends to major in business at Cal Poly.



Jaycee DeFazio (F) · St. Francis HS

A two-time all-league first team selection for the Troubadours, DeFazio led the Delta League in goals in 2021 and points in 2022 to claim team Offensive MVP honors and grab back-to-back Delta League titles.

DeFazio helped Davis Legacy SC reach the Round of 16 in the ECNL Playoffs in 2021 and Capture the NW Bay Area Division championship. She also earned a spot on the 2021 ECNL National Playoffs Best XI. Her older sister, Janae DeFazio, is a senior on the UCLA Women’s soccer team.

Ella Economos (F) · Monte Vista HS

As a team captain this past season, Economos guided Monte Vista to an undefeated record (11-0-2) in the East Bay League and the EBAL title.

Economos, who is also a sprinter on the Monte Vista track team, helped Mustang SC qualify for the 2022 ECNL Champions League Playoffs, and is an active member in her school’s ASB.

Ali Evans (F) · Skyline HS

A three-year team captain for Eastside FC, Evans earned ECNL All-Conference first team honors in 2021 and second team praise this past season.



Evans, the Skyline school-record holder for most assists in a season, led the Spartans to the WIAA 4A state semifinals in 2021 and has helped Skyline, the top seed in the state playoffs, achieve a 17-0-1 record (12- 0-0 in KingCo) so far this season. An honors student and DECA member, Evans, who intends to major in business, owns an All-KingCo second team selection.

Sophia Moness (MF) · Oak Ridge HS



Moness, who intends to major in public health, secured All-Sierra Foothill League first team honors as a junior while helping the Trojans claim the CIF NorCal Division I Championship and the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title, alongside former teammate and current Cal Poly standout Emily Lieber.

A member of the US Youth Futsal National Team, Moness has participated in Player and Olympic Development programs regionally, and has served as a team Captain (2017-22) for Oak Ridge and San Juan SC. She was named to the 2021-22 ECNL TopDrawerSoccer Best XI.

Moness, an honors student, has received multiple state and regional accolades at the club level.

Annika Smith (F) · Notre Dame Preparatory

An All-Region first team selection and Offensive Player of the Year honoree at striker, Smith has never lost a West Valley League game during her career and led Notre Dame Prep to the AIA 4A state Championship game this past season.

Smith, who will captain the Saints this winter as a senior, also plays club for Utah Royals FC-AZ. Named to Notre Dame’s dean’s list, Smith plans on majoring in communications at Cal Poly.

Leah Sulzberg (F) · California HS



A soon-to-be three-year varsity letterwinner at San Ramon High, Sulzberg starred at forward for the Grizzlies this past season during their run to the CIF North Coast Section Division I title match and the semifinals of the CIF NorCal Division IV regional Playoffs .

A member of the NorCal Premier State Player Development Program, Sulzberg has played for San Ramon FC for over a decade and earned camp invitations to the regional Olympic Development Program the last two years. She intends to major in Kinesiology at Cal Poly.

Siena Urzua (D) · Bishop Diego HS



A four-sport athlete at Bishop Diego High, Urzua earned All-CIF and All-Tri-Valley League first team honors as a junior while helping the Cardinals secure their first CIF Southern Section Division 7 title.

Urzua, who plays club for Eagles SC, raised a Championship Trophy with the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program West Region Team in 2021. She participated in the 2022 ECNL National Selection Games and also led the Bishop Diego volleyball team to a CIF-SS Division 7 title last fall, their first section championship since 1979. Her sister, Alina, is a freshman on Stetson’s beach volleyball team.



Courtney Wagner (MF) · Whitney HS

A two-year team captain, Wagner helped guide the Wildcats to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Championship this past season.

Wagner, who also plays club for Davis Legacy SC, has earned All-Sierra Foothill League first team honors and Offensive Player of the Year Accolades during her time at Whitney High. She plans to major in animal science and chose to become a Mustang because of the amazing combination of academics and athletics.

Kasia Wolf (MF) · Santa Barbara HS

Wolf, a team captain for Santa Barbara High and Eagles SC, was named to the ECNL Southwest All-Conference first team two straight years (2021-22).

Wolf, who intends to major in Kinesiology at Cal Poly, won the Merkur CUP with her club team FFC Wacker during her time living in Germany and played in the ECNL San Diego National Selection Games last year.