Cal Poly Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Highlighted by hosting the Defending national Champion South Carolina Gamecocks at Mott Athletics Center, the Cal Poly Women’s basketball program announced its 2022-23 schedule Friday comprised of 10 non-conference games and 20 conference games on its 30-game slate.

The Mustangs will have 15 home matches this season, including a two-day home tournament starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.

“We are very excited about our tough and competitive schedule, Several top 25 programs, highlighted by UCLA, Stanford, and South Carolina will give us Ample opportunity to test ourselves against the best of the best,” head Coach Shanele Stires said. “We are looking to build a Championship culture, and it starts with playing and competing in big time games, our schedule gives us great opportunities to grow.”

Returning its top three scorers from last season, Nov. 4 will be the first time Cal Poly fans will get a chance to see this year’s team under the new coaching staff when it hosts UC Santa Cruz for an exhibition game that will be open to fans.

The Mustangs will open their regular season Nov. 7 on the road at UCLA. They then return for their regular season home opener Nov. 11 against Pacific Union College, an NAIA school out of Angwin, Calif. in Napa County. The Mustangs hold a 120-71 record at home since 2008.

Cal Poly will then go back on the road to face the 2021 national Champions in Stanford on Nov. 16 followed by Fresno State on Nov. 18 before hosting South Carolina, the 2022 NCAA Champions Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5 pm inside Mott Athletics Center.

“South Carolina is the Defending national Champion in Women’s basketball, they are the gold standard of our sport,” Stires commented. “The opportunity our players will have to play against the best of the best, we respect what they have built there and Cal Poly and basketball fans in general will get to see the direction that our program is looking to head in the years to come, we couldn’t be more excited to compete against them.”

Following the South Carolina game, the Mustangs will host their annual post-Thanksgiving two-day tournament in which they will face Sacramento State Friday, Nov. 25 and San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 26. Their final non-conference home match will be against Northern Arizona Saturday, Dec. 10.

The final two non-conference games will both be on the road starting Dec. 19 when the Mustangs travel to face Seattle University followed by Montana State Dec. 21.

Cal Poly will start Big West Dec. 29 on the road at CSUN before returning home to host Defending Big West Champs Hawai’i Dec. 31.

As opposed to in years past when Big West games would primarily be played on Thursdays and Saturdays, this year games can be played Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Saturdays.

Following the 20-game conference slate, which concludes March 4 at UC Riverside, the Big West Championships will take place March 7-11 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. for the second straight year.

This will be the first season for head coach Shanele Stires and her coaching staff, who took over in April following the retirement of 25-year head Coach Faith Mimnaugh. The Mustangs return nine players who saw action last year, have two activated redshirts, and have added three Division I transfers and five freshmen.

“We are looking to bring a tough, tenacious, and fiercely competitive group to the floor this season,” Stires said of this year’s Mustang team. “We will play together at both ends of the floor, share the ball and play up tempo, smart basketball, that will be fundamental in nature, but a lot of fun for our fan base. We are looking to make Cal Poly and Mustang Nation very proud.”

Season tickets are available for purchase now by going to this link. Kids Club members get in to all games for free and sign up is just $10.