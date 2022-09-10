Cal Poly Opens New Era but With Same Goal – a Big West Title

Courtney Roberts

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — TheEra as well as Cal Poly’s quest for its third consecutive Big West Conference Women’s golf Championship begins on Monday.

Roberts was hired in July to replace Sofie Aagaard, who guided the Mustangs to Big West Crowns in 2017, 2021 and 2022 in her seven-year tenure before heading off to Washington State. Roberts was an associate head Coach for the Washington Women’s golf team for the last three years and a former head Women’s golf Coach at Oklahoma State.

“We look forward to hitting the road to begin our competitive season at the University of New Mexico in a great tournament field,” Roberts said. “There has already been a lot of great competition throughout our practices and we look to build on that moving forward throughout the season.”

Cal Poly travels to Albuquerque, NM, for the season-opening Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational presented by Margaret Moses Branch. The two-day, 54-hole event starts Monday on the UNM Championship Course on the campus of the University of New Mexico.

Cal Poly is one of 17 teams entered in the tournament on the 6,354-yard, par-72 layout. A link for live scoring on Golfstat is available on the Women’s golf schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Roberts inherited a Mustang Squad with six returnees from last year’s Championship team along with one newcomer.

Fifth-year senior Vanessa Wang Tops the list of returnees, finishing third in scoring for the Mustangs with a 74.8 scoring average, followed closely by junior Jensen Jalufka with a 74.9 average.

Also back for a fifth season — the NCAA granted an extra year of Eligibility to all Golfers who competed during the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 — is Elizabeth Scholtes , who averaged 75.2 strokes per round a year ago and has played 86 rounds as a Mustang. Scholtes was Big West Freshman of the Year following the 2018-19 season.

Other returnees include junior Nicole Neale (75.3), sophomore Kamille Dimayuga (75.4) and junior Carissa Wu (78.5).

The newcomer is Siri Jansson from Sweden, who attended the Swedish National High School of Golf and competed on Teen Tour Elite and internationally in LETAS, the Qualifying tour for the Ladies European tour and the Swedish professional tour.

“As a coaching staff, we have been impressed by the energy and effort the team has brought to practice each day,” said Roberts. “They are hungry to learn, improve and get better each day. They have been a Joy to Coach and it is evident this is a very determined, hard-working and motivated team.

“We have valuable experience, returning six players from our Big West Championship team, building on that foundation with the addition of Jansson,” Roberts added. “The sky is the limit for what this team can achieve this year.”

Cal Poly will also compete in tournaments hosted by Colorado State, New Mexico State and Charlotte this fall.