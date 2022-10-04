Cal Poly Names New Football Center After Alumnus John Madden

NFL icon John Madden will be memorialized as the namesake of a new football facility at Cal Poly.

Madden’s family and the school shared plans Saturday for the John Madden Football Facility, a $30 million football building that had been in the development process prior to the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s death in December. He was 85.

Madden enrolled at Cal Poly in 1957 after attending three other colleges. He played football and baseball for the school, in addition to earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the university.

Cal Poly Unveiled the plan for the 30,000-square-foot building during Halftime of its game Saturday against Sacramento State.

