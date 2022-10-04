Cal Poly Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Highlighted by 16 home games inside the Mott Athletics Center and six matchups against programs that qualified for postseason play a year ago, the Cal Poly men’s basketball program released its 32-game, 2022-23 regular season schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

Including games against opponents from eight different conferences, Cal Poly’s schedule also features just two matchups away from California and only one – a New Year’s Eve Showdown at Hawai’i – outside of the Pacific Time Zone.

Season tickets for Cal Poly men's basketball go on sale Monday, Oct. 17.

NON-CONFERENCE (NOVEMBER-DECEMBER)

Following a Thursday, Nov. 3 home exhibition versus Division II Cal State LA (7-14, 4-11 CCAA last season), Cal Poly opens the regular season and its 79th year as a four-year program on Monday, Nov. 7 when hosting National Christian Athletic Association side Bethesda University (6-12).

Cal Poly’s first road trip – a two-game Bay Area stretch – opens at 2022 NCAA Tournament participant San Francisco (24-10, 10-6 WCC) on Thursday, Nov. 10 and continues versus Stanford (16-16, 8-12 Pac-12) on Friday, Nov. 18. Having reached its first NCAA Tournament in 24 years as an at-large selection last spring, 10th-seeded San Francisco was eliminated in the opening round by No. 7 Murray State.

Partnering with Pacific for a multi-team event, Cal Poly returns home to host first-year Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference program and first-time opponent Mount St. Mary’s (14-16, 9-9) on Sunday, Nov. 20. Cal Poly last faced a MAAC opponent on Dec. 7, 2019, edging Siena at home. The home stand concludes against Idaho (9-22, 6-14) on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

After visiting former Big West foe Pacific (8-22, 3-11) for the first time in 10 seasons on Monday, Nov. 28, Cal Poly heads to a third West Coast Conference opponent in Pepperdine (7-25, 1-15) on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Three of Cal Poly’s final five non-conference games occur inside the Mott Athletics Center, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the Mustangs host California Baptist (18-16, 7-11 WAC) for the first time in 23 seasons.

Home action continues against Portland State (14-17, 10-10 Big Sky) on Saturday, Dec. 10 before the Mustangs visit Washington (17-15, 11-9 Pac-12) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Washington Matchup and Cal Poly’s Nov. 18 trip to Stanford will be broadcast nationally on Pac-12 Networks.

Hosting Weber State (21-12, 13-7 Big Sky) on Friday, Dec. 16, Cal Poly’s Matchup with the Wildcats marks the first and only meeting between the two programs since the opening round of the 2013 postseason CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

The Mustangs complete Big West Conference preparations on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at San Jose State (8-23, 1-17 Mountain West).

BIG WEST CONFERENCE (DECEMBER-MARCH)

Cal Poly’s 27th season of Big West action begins inside the Mott Athletics Center on Thursday, Dec. 29 versus CSUN (7-23, 3-13) before the Mustangs close out 2022 with the New Year’s Eve Matchup at Hawai’i (17-11, 10-5).

Three of Cal Poly’s opening four games of 2023 occur away from home, starting on Thursday, Jan. 5 at CSU Bakersfield (8-19, 2-12).

Cal Poly hosts Blue-Green Rival UC Santa Barbara (17-11, 8-5) on Saturday, Jan. 7, UC San Diego (13-16) – still in its Division I Reclassification process and ineligible for the Big West Tournament – ​​on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Defending Big West regular season Champion Long Beach State (20-13, 12-3) on Thursday, Jan. 26. Long Beach State fell in the first round of last year’s NIT to BYU.

The Mustangs next welcome defending Big West Tournament Champion Cal State Fullerton (21-11, 11-4) on Saturday, Jan. 28. Seeded No. 15 in last year’s NCAA Tournament, the Titans dropped an opening-round matchup to Duke.

Cal Poly closes the regular season with four of six games at home, starting with CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continuing against UC Irvine (15-10, 9-5) on Monday, Feb. 20 and UC Davis (13-11, 5-6) on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Mustangs close the regular season at home to UC Riverside (16-12, 9-6) on Saturday, March 4.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (MARCH 7-11)

The 48th Big West Tournament Returns to the Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nev.) March 7-11. Seeds Nos. 7-10 will square off in opening-round games on Tuesday, March 7. The four quarterfinal matchups will take place on Thursday, March 9, the two semifinal pairings on Friday, March 10 with the Championship game set for Saturday, March 11.