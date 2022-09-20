Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Club Set for Oct. 31-Nov. 1

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Seven teams from Golfstat’s top 50 men’s Collegiate golf team rankings are entered in the Inaugural Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Club, scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Carmel.

Washington leads the way in the 13-team field with a No. 10 ranking while Oregon is ranked 25th and South Florida 30th.

Following the practice round and collegiate-amateur on Oct. 30, the tournament officially opens with 36 holes of play Oct. 31 is the 7,041-yard, par-72 course located in the The Santa Lucia Preserve a few miles southeast of Carmel-by-the-Sea. The final 18 holes will be played Nov. 1.

“It is a Landmark for our program to host the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Club,” said third-year Cal Poly head Coach Phil Rowe . “A combination of Magnificent Championship golf over a venue full of beauty and Mystique has attracted a very strong field of highly ranked Collegiate teams from all across the nation.”

Cal Poly, ranked No. 155 by Golfstat, also will be joined in the field by No. 32 Ohio State, No. 40 SMU, No. 46 Michigan State, No. 50 Northwestern and No. 55 Oregon State.

Long Beach State, Marquette, San Francisco and Santa Clara are also entered.

The Preserve Golf Club, which opened in 2000, has consistently been rated by Golf Digest as one of the 100 Greatest Courses in America. The course was designed by Tom Fazio and blends into a 365-acre layout that offers a unique combination of physical challenge and California’s dramatic natural environment.

“We are honored to host the 2022 Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve,” said head golf professional Riley T. Ramones. “In concert with Cal Poly, we are dedicated to making this tournament a memorable event. The Preserve is truly a special place to play.”

The tournament will wrap up the fall portion of Cal Poly’s 2022-23 schedule. The Mustangs placed 12th in the season-opening Falcon Invitational Hosted by Air Force and will also compete in the Windon Invitational Hosted by Northwestern on Sept. 26-27 and the Marquette Invitational on Oct. 2-3.

“Our program goals include playing and competing with the best, garnering exposure on a national level, and developing a winning mentality,” said Rowe. “We aim to achieve all of those through this and future editions of our tournament.

“We are Grateful to the membership of The Preserve Golf Club and our outstanding Cal Poly/Central Coast golf community who have provided this opportunity for the elite student-athlete competitors representing all Lucky 13 NCAA D1 universities.”

The Preserve Golf Club features A-4 Bent Grass on the greens, Santa Ana Hybrid Bermuda on the Fairways and Rye Grass in the roughs. It has a course rating of 74.4 and a slope of 141. The course record is 65 by David Nelson and Philip Lee.

The course has been the site of the 2021 California State Amateur, Stocker Cup Mid Amateur Invitational and a US Open local qualifier.