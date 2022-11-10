Cal Poly Beach Volleyball Signs Three to National Letters of Intent

Todd Rogers

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly beach volleyball head coachannounced that three recruits have signed with the Mustangs to continue their athletic and academic careers with the Mustangs. All three will arrive on campus in the fall of 2023.

The signees include Alexis Donovan (Encinitas, CA), Erin Inskeep (Hermosa Beach, CA), and Sydney Terrell (Newport Beach, CA).

More about the signees:

Alexis Donovan

Encinitas, CA

Plays for WAVE Beach Volleyball Club where she took third at the 2021 BVCA Showcase Event and earned her AA rating in August of 2022.

She played three years of indoor volleyball at La Costa Canyon High School as an outside hitter and for WAVE Indoor Volleyball Club where she helped them place third at the 2018 USA Volleyball Junior Nationals and win the JVA West Coast Cup in 2017, 2018, and 2019 .

Coach Rogers comment: “Lexi came over to the beach side of the sport a little bit later than most but has been playing indoor volleyball for the WAVE indoor club team at the highest levels. She is an elite athlete with length and Athletic ability that has and will continue to transfer over to the beach side of the game in college. About two years ago she decided to focus entirely on the beach side of the sport and transferred over from WAVE Indoor Club to the WAVE Beach Club. She plays for former pro players Matt Olson and Mike Placek at Wave down in San Diego. I’m looking forward to continuing to help develop Lexi’s beach game at Poly next year and beyond.”

Erin Inskeep

Hermosa Beach, CA

Inskeep has played four years of indoor volleyball and will play four years of beach volleyball at Mira Costa High School. She’s played club for MBSand where she was named the 2021 AAU National Player of the Year and was a 2022 AAU U18 Jr. National champion.

She was previously a U14 and U15 AAU national Champion as well as a 2021 IBVL pairs Champion and three-time CBVA Cal Cup champion. She also helped Mira Costa High School win an IBVL team championship.

Inskeep, whose dad is a Cal Poly alum, said she chose Cal Poly because of the academic reputation, beach volleyball program success and coaching staff, and her family’s ties to Cal Poly.

Coach Rogers comment: “Erin has won pretty much every major Juniors event there is to win and at times even winning two age divisions on the same weekend. In a word, I would describe Erin as a winner! She has been a beach rat growing up up on the Sands of Hermosa Beach playing against anyone and everyone who will play. That includes old pros in four-person games on the beach and even six’s like in the Manhattan Beach 6-man/woman event. She plays for former pro beach player Patty Dodd at MBSand and has an understanding of the game well beyond her years. It should be fun to see how she uses that knowledge against the next level.”

Sydney Terrell

Newport Beach, CA

Terrell has played for Danger Beach Volleyball Club for the last two years. Prior to that, she played for Sand Soul Beach Volleyball Club for two years. For high school, she attended Forest Trail Academy, an online school.

Her dad, Jim Terrell, was a four-time US Olympian for Canoe paddling and was No. 1 in the country for almost 20 years and was a national champion from 1984-1999.

Coach Rogers comment: “Sydney is an explosive athlete who can get off the sand and I would use the beach endearment term of describing her as a ‘sand flea’ on defense. Nothing goes down against her! She has arguably some of the most intense workouts I have ever seen a Juniors player do much less a Collegiate or pro player, running the length of a pool underwater carrying a 20 pound Kettle bell without going up for air is pretty impressive. Sydney plays for former pro beach player Dane Selznick at Club Danger down in the Laguna Beach area.”