Cal Poly Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule

2023 SCHEDULE

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Coming off its third straight Big West Championship and trip to the NCAA Championships, the Cal Poly beach volleyball program released its 2023 schedule Thursday.

The 2023 schedule will be one that puts the Mustangs consistently against some of the other top teams in the country. Throughout the season, they will face nine of the 16 teams that were in last year’s NCAA Championships.

Cal Poly will open the season Feb. 25 in Tallahassee, Fla. against South Carolina. While there, they will also take on Florida State, Coastal Carolina, and FIU. Last season, Florida State made it to the National Championship match where they lost to USC. The Seminoles defeated the Mustangs in the first round of the Championships.

Following the opening weekend, Cal Poly will go down to Laguna Beach, Calif. where they will face Big West foes Hawai’i and Long Beach State twice each over a two-day period. The Mustangs have beaten the Rainbow Wahine in the Big West Championship Finals match in each of the last three seasons.

The first home event at Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex will take place Wednesday, March 8 under the lights. The Mustangs will face Utah at 5:45 pm and Santa Clara at 7 pm Since opening Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex, Cal Poly has a home record of 24-9.

From there, the Mustangs will head to Los Angeles for a two-day tournament hosted by USC. There, they will meet UCLA, Grand Canyon, USC, and Stanford, all four of whom made the NCAA Championships last season, including last year’s national champion in USC.

Cal Poly takes a trip to Tucson, Ariz. before returning home to host all the Big West teams for a two-day round robin tournament. They are then home again the following weekend on April 1 and 2 to host UC Davis, Tulane, Washington, and Cal.

The final home event of the year, the annual Center of the Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge, will take place April 14 and 15. This year’s event will feature eight of the top teams in the Nation and for the first time will crown an official champion. There, Cal Poly is scheduled to face TCU, Pepperdine, and UCLA.

The Big West Championships will take place April 21 and 22 in Honolulu, Hawai’i where the Mustangs will be seeking their fourth straight title. The NCAA Championships will once again be held in Gulf Shores, Ala. from May 5-7.