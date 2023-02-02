Cal Poly Adds 6 Football Student-Athletes to 2023 Recruiting Class

Jared Barlow, Linebacker, 6-2, 215, Ventura, Calif. (St. Bonaventure HS) Under head Coach Joe Goyeneche at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura, Barlow garnered 213 tackles (146 solo) in three varsity seasons. Also in 26 career games, Barlow added nine tackles for lost yardage, six sacks, four interceptions and three blocked field goals, returning one for a touchdown. For good measure, he added 18 receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns on offense as a tight end. As a senior, Barlow earned 140 tackles (96 solo), four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one interception, two forced fumbles and one blocked field goal on defense, adding 12 receptions for 182 yards and a score on offense. He helped the Seraphs to a 7-4 overall record, a first-place finish in the Marmonte League and a berth in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. His statistics as a junior include 53 tackles (40 solo), one sack, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a pair of blocked field goals, including the 49-yard return for a touchdown. He scored three touchdowns — one receiving, one via interception and one with the blocked field goal and return and also made a game-clinching interception in the end zone against Pacifica. Barlow added 20 tackles (10 solo) and an interception as a sophomore. As both a junior and senior, he earned first-team All-Ventura County, first-team All-Marmonte League and team defensive MVP honors. Barlow also was named Marmonte League linebacker of the year as a senior and twice served as team captain. He also played soccer and baseball at St. Bonaventure. Barlow received offers from Nevada, BYU, Hawai’i, Utah Tech,, Portland State, Eastern Washington and San Jose State before accepting the offer from Cal Poly “for many reasons, the first being the amazing coaching staff. The recruiting process with them felt personal. I believe big things are to come at Cal Poly. The John Madden Football Center will be a great addition to the program. Cal Poly is known for its top-tier education. It is a place I would want to Graduate from. “ Head Coach Paul Wulff : “Jared is a big fast Athletic linebacker that we feel very strong about. We believe he will be a very important piece of the future in our program. He will be leaving for a mission for two years, but when he’s back we will welcome him with open arms.”

Robin “Budha” Boyd Jr., Wide Receiver/Cornerback, 6-0, 175, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburgh HS) Under head Coach Victor Galli at Pittsburg High School in the Bay Area, Boyd earned 46 tackles (33 solo) with two interceptions, eight pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble while adding 13 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns on the other side of the ball during his senior season. Postseason accolades include first-team All-Bay Valley for the second time in addition to All-Bay Area Newsgroup, first-team All-Bay Area by West Coast Preps and Honorable mention All-Metro praise from the San Francisco Chronicle. Pittsburg went 12-3 in 2022, capturing the Bay Valley League title and played in two Championship games in the CIF-North Coast Section playoffs, beating Clayton Valley Charter 13-3 for its second straight Division 1 title and falling to De La Salle 30 -23 in the Division Open/1 final. The Pirates went on to place second in the California state Division 1-A playoffs, losing to Liberty of Bakersfield 48-20. As a junior, Boyd made 22 tackles (14 solo), four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and four interceptions. He received offers from Southern Utah and Portland State before electing to continue his academic and athletic careers at Cal Poly. Head Coach Paul Wulff : “We’ve watched this young man for quite some time. He’s an excellent student and very competitive on the football field as well. As he continues to develop and grow, he will bring competitive fire, speed and athleticism at the corner position. I really like his makeup as a person.”

Miles Medina, Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman, 6-7, 290, Ventura, Calif. (Buena HS) Primarily an Offensive lineman under head Coach Ryan Bolland at Buena High School in Ventura, Medina was named All-Ventura County and All-Channel League after helping the Bulldogs to a 5-6 overall mark, fourth-place finish in the Channel League and a berth in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs. Medina also was named his team’s Offensive lineman of the year and landed on the Ventura County All-Academic Team with a 4.03 grade-point average. Medina played sparingly on defense as well with six tackles as a senior. He participated in the Ventura County All-Star Game and was selected by the Ventura Star for the list of Top 100 High School Players for the 2022 Season. Postseason honors following his junior year include second-team All-Channel League and Ventura County All-Academic Team. The Bulldogs were Pacific League Champs in 2021 and runner-up in the CIF-Southern Section Division 8 Playoffs with a 10-4 record. In addition to Cal Poly, schools that recruited Medina included Montana, New Mexico State, Yale, San Diego, Redlands, Western Colorado, Adams State, Benedictine College, McPherson College, Cal Lutheran and Southwest Baptist. Medina also earned a preferred walk-on offer from UCLA but chose to be a Mustang “due to Coach Wulff. I believe in him and everything he stands for. I believe in his vision of where he can take Cal Poly football and am excited to be a part of its future. In addition, I respect the strong academics that Cal Poly offers.” Head Coach Paul Wulff : “Miles’ raw size is impressive. He’s also a very late bloomer and still growing into his body. Miles has a high ceiling as he spends time developing in the weight room and learning our system. He is an outstanding academic student who is very driven to be very successful. We’re really looking forward to having Miles as a part of our program.”

Brady Norton, Offensive Lineman, 6-5, 275, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Mission Viejo HS) Under head Coach Chad Johnson at Mission Viejo High School, Norton played primarily on the Offensive line at the tackle and guard positions. He has been invited to play in the North vs. South All-Star Game as a member of the South Orange County All-Star team. Norton earned All-South Coast League second-team honors as an Offensive lineman and led the Diablos in pancake blocks. Last fall, Mission Viejo was 10-2 overall, winning the South Coast League title and reaching the semifinal round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Nortn also earned second-team All-South Coast League accolades as a junior. Recruited by Drake, Eastern Washington and Weber State, Norton decided on Cal Poly because “when my family and I spoke with the coaches, we saw their vision for the program. We knew that something special was happening. Add the academic excellence and the amazing city ​​of San Luis Obispo and it was an easy decision.” Head Coach Paul Wulff : “Brady has really developed in his senior season. He’s a big strong, Athletic young man with still lots of room for growth and development. He’ll bring some physicality to the Offensive line position and we believe he has a chance to grow into one heck of a football player.”

Pasefika Salatielu, Defensive End, 6-3, 250, Santa Barbara, Calif. (Bishop Diego HS) Salatielu made 45 tackles (32 solo), including four sacks, and also notched eight quarterback hurries and forced a fumble as a senior under head Coach Tom Crawford at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara. Salatielu helped the Cardinals achieve a 9-4 overall record, third-place Marmonte League finish and a semifinal-round berth in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. Postseason honors include Marmonte League Defensive Lineman of the Year, first-team All-Marmonte League and a spot on the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Team. In his junior season, Salatielu notched 37 tackles (28 solo) with seven sacks and 11 hurries en route to first-team All-Camino League honors and a spot on the All-South Coast Team, both as an Offensive lineman. Head Coach Paul Wulff : “We’ve watched this young man for a couple years. It’s great to add a young man of this caliber from Bishop Diego High School, an excellent student who plays extremely hard and has really developed his body over the last couple years. He has a great story to tell about where he is at this point in his life. We are very fortunate to have the character and quality of this young man to our program.”

Edward Schultz, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 195, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Mission Viejo HS) After returning four kickoffs for touchdowns as a junior, Schultz made 22 catches for 424 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season, including four receptions for 151 yards and two scored against third-seeded Centennial of Corona in the playoffs, under head Coach Chad Johnson at Mission Viejo High School. Schultz also returned seven kickoffs for 151 yards and one punt for 42 yards. Postseason honors include All-South Coast League Honorable mention and his team’s Coaches Award for Character and the Scholar-Athlete Award. Last fall, Mission Viejo was 10-2 overall, winning the South Coast League title and reaching the semifinal round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. His junior season at JSerra Catholic High School in Capistrano Valley was highlighted by a 35.3-yard average on 23 kickoff returns, including touchdown romps of 92 yards versus Sierra Canyon, 98 against Santa Margarita, 92 versus St. John Bosco and 91 against Mater Dei . He also caught 22 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns, including eight for 99 yards and two scores against Sierra Canyon. Schultz played defense as a sophomore, making 10 tackles. He was named to the All-Trinity League first team as a wide receiver and kick returner and was the league’s special teams co-player of the year during his junior season at JSerra. Schultz also landed on the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 2 team and was named JSerra special teams player of the year and scholar-athlete. He also played basketball at JSerra before deciding to focus on football following his sophomore year. Schultz was recruited by San Diego, Arizona State, Arizona, Portland State, Weber State, Nevada and Colorado and received a preferred walk-on offer from both Cal and Georgia, choosing to be a Mustang because “Cal Poly fit for what I want to do academically, which is study kinesiology with a minor in exercise and sports studies. It is also a blessing to stay local and be on such a beautiful campus and surrounding area. I also saw the investment currently going on into the football program, which is exciting, and then meeting the coaching staff. It just felt like home.” Head Coach Paul Wulff : “Eddie brings a high level of competitiveness, physicality and speed to the wide receiver position. He had an impressive high school career at Mission Viejo. Eddie has the ability to contribute right away because of his strength and speed. He will also play a very important role on our special teams. Another young man that’s going to add playmaking ability in this recruiting class.”