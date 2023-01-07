Cal K Dario Longhetto to commit

Former California kicker Dario Longhetto will be joining the Arizona State football program, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Longhetto, a Graduate transfer, marks the fourth Cal Bear and the second special teamer from Berkeley to transfer to ASU this offseason.

The kicker went 26-for-36 in field goal attempts over the last three seasons, with his career long being from 54 yards out.

Former Oregon Offensive lineman Bram Walden announced his transfer to Arizona State on Dec. 26.

Walden is a 6-foot-5, 302-pound tackle who still has three years of eligibility remaining after playing for former Ducks Offensive Coordinator and new Sun Devils head Coach Kenny Dillingham last season.

He is also a Valley native who graduated from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, where the OL played for former Sabercats head Coach Jason Mohns, who just joined Dillingham’s staff as a tight ends coach.

Walden was the No. 2 overall Recruit in the state of Arizona in the class of 2021, as well as the 10th-best Offensive tackle in the country.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced he is transferring to Arizona State last Monday.

Pyne marks the second QB to transfer to ASU after former BYU and Chandler signal caller Jacob Conover announced his transfer in December.

The 5-foot-11-and-a-half, 198-pound Pyne was a 2020 four-star Recruit and an Elite 11 quarterback in 2019 along with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young.

Pyne went 8-2 in 10 starts for the Fighting Irish this past season. In 11 games played, he threw for 2,021 yards on 64.6% passing with a 22-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He also added 108 yards and two scores on the ground across 47 carries (4.3 yards per rush).

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Sun Devils continue to receive commitments via the transfer portal.

While ASU is losing several key players to the Portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head Coach — Arizona State is also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.

The transfer portal is open from Dec. 5 Thu Jan. 18.

Incoming Arizona State football transfers in 2023:

K Dario Longhetto — Cal

OL Bram Walden — Oregon

WR Xavier Guillory—Idaho State

OL Leif Fautanu — UNLV

DT Sam Benjamin — Idaho State

QB Drew Pyne — Notre Dame

OL Ben Coleman — Cal

OLB Travion Brown — Washington State

EDGE Prince Dorbah — Texas

RB Cameron Skattebo — Sacramento State

OL Aaron Frost — Nevada

WR Melquan Stovall — Nevada/Colorado State

WR Jake Smith — USC/Texas

OLB Tate Romney—BYU

QB Jacob Conover—BYU

RB DeCarlos Brooks—Cal

LS Slater Zellers — Cal

P Josh Carlson—New Mexico State

LB Krew Jackson — Kansas State

DE Tristan Monday—Wisconsin

