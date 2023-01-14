Cal Football: Sam Jackson V’s High School Coaches Rave About the Transfer QB

Cal fans would only need to spend a few minutes visiting with Sam Jackson V’s high school football Coach to get pretty excited about the potential of the Bears’ new transfer quarterback.

Jackson played at Naperville Central High, a large school in the Chicago suburbs, and spent the past two seasons at TCU. A redshirt freshman dual-threat quarterback, he transferred to Cal this week and sounds like a good fit for new Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital’s scheme.

