Cal Football: OLB Henry Ikahihifo Enters Transfer Portal

Cal outside linebacker Henry Ikahihifo, who played just one season with the Bears, has entered the transfer portal, 247Sports reported.

Ikahihifo, 22, announced on his Twitter account that he has offers from Fresno State, Hawaii and Utah State.

A native of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, Ikahihifo began his college career as a tight end at Nevada, where he had seven receptions for 37 yards and no touchdowns in 2019 and ’20.

